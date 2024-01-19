What size shoe does Hunter Dickinson wear? Exploring the physical attributes and skills of the Kansas big man

Kansas University center Hunter Dickinson is one of the most physically imposing players in college basketball today. While not as tall as some of his peers, the 7-foot-2 is crucial to the Jayhawks' offense and defense. He averages 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds (4th best in the nation), and almost one block per game on a 60.7% shooting clip.

This article will explore the Kansas Center's physical attributes, stats and skillset. So, without further ado, let's begin.

What size shoe does Hunter Dickinson wear?

According to ESPN, Dickinson wore size 18 kicks but recently dropped to 17 for a presumable comfortable fit. Although it might not seem that big compared to Purdue's big man Zach Edey's mammoth size 20s, it is still massive by regular standards.

Finding a size 17 basketball sneaker won't be a headache for Dickinson because he recently signed an NIL deal with Adidas for an undisclosed amount. Sporting News reported he's also signed other deals estimated from around $586,000 to $800,000.

Most notably, Dickinson has been seen wearing various sneaker models before signing his Adidas deal. Back in his days at Michigan, he used to wear shoes like Nike Air Jordan-34s and Jordan 'Why Not?' Zer0. 4, to name a few. He switched to Adidas when he moved to Kansas.

Hunter Dickinson's official measurements

The Jayhawks big man is not as imposing as other taller centers in college basketball today. But he remains a physical force in his own right, judging by his official measurements.

While listed at 7"1 or 7"2, his official measurements have him at a flat 7 feet without shoes, per NBADraft.net. He also has an over nine feet standing reach with a 7-foot-3.35 wing span and weighs roughly 260 lbs. When first recruited by the Michigan Wolverines, he was the tallest-ever player to suit up for the team, per Michigan Live.

Hunter Dickinson's skillset

Dickinson plays big--figuratively and literally. He is another old school center who makes his living in the paint. He's not afraid to bang down low and has the heft to carve up some space for scoring and grabbing rebounds. He's shown a penchant for grabbing offensive boards, a massive commodity.

Dickinson knows how to find open teammates when defenders over-commit to him in the post. His immense height gives him an advantage in seeing these passing lanes when he knows he can't score alone. Concerning his offensive moves, Dickinson doesn't do much and relies on the fundamentals. He's far from a power guy and mostly plays with finesse in the post.