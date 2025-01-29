What went wrong for Rutgers despite the arrival of hyped freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper? Exploring shortcomings for Steve Pikiell and Co. 

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were tagged in preseason as one of the teams to watch in the Big Ten Conference due to the arrival of five-star freshmen and future NBA first-rounders Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

The Scarlet Knights had a promising start to the 2024-25 college basketball season, winning their first four games to reach No. 24 in the AP weekly rankings.

However, the next two weeks proved testy for Rutgers, losing four of their next five games to drop to 5-4. The Steve Pikiell-coached squad redeemed themselves in the next two games but another 1-4 stretch pulled them down to 8-8.

Rutgers restored its winning record by topping UCLA and Nebraska to go 10-8 but losses to Penn State and No. 8 Michigan State this past week saw them falling at the bottom of the Big Ten standings at 3-6 and 10-10 overall.

Here's a closer look at three reasons for the Scarlet Knights' lackluster record this season despite having Bailey and Harper on the team.

3 reasons for Rutgers' free fall in 2024-25 college basketball season

#1. Lack of production plagues the rest of the team

Everyone in Rutgers seemed to buy into the notion of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper as the team's saviors this season – even their teammates. The duo have combined for 38.4 points per game, which is half of the Scarlet Knights' total production this season.

The next three top producers for the team — Jordan Derkack, Lathan Sommerville and Jeremiah Williams — were at least averaging 7.1 ppg. Last season, Williams averaged 12.2 ppg in 12 games, showing promise to a program that needed consistent producers to get back into the NCAA Tournament.

Steve Pikiell needs to find a way for the rest of the squad to produce better and help Bailey and Harper carry the load in the upcoming games.

#2. Rutgers' defense missing the mark

Rutgers needs to pick up its defense to several notches to improve their chances of getting the committee's nod to select the teams for the NCAA Tournament. In 20 games this season, the Scarlet Knights own the second-worst defense in the Big Ten Conference, allowing 75.2 ppg. Only the Iowa Hawkeyes ranked worse in the conference at 78.5 ppg.

Rutgers' inability to crash the boards is also a big problem for the team. They are 17th among 18 Big Ten squads in total rebounds allowed at 36.4 rpg. This is partly due to the lack of bigs helping Bailey pull down the rock.

Bailey leads the team in rebounding at 7.9 rpg but the next highest rebounder is Harper at 4.8. Centers Emmanuel Ogbole and Lathan Sommerville combine for 8.5 rpg and they need to step up in crashing the boards in the next 11 games to help Rutgers move up the charts.

#3. The Harper and Bailey show has affected the assists, FG percentage

Allowing the game to be taken over by Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper has arguably destroyed Rutgers' team play. The Scarlet Knights average 13.1 apg, the second worst in the Big Ten, and just a shade above last-placed Washington in the assists figures.

Furthermore, the Harper and Bailey show has resulted in hurried and ill-advised shots. Rutgers is 16th in the conference in field goal percentage at 44.5%. They should improve these statistical figures to move back into NCAA Tournament talk. As for Harper and Bailey, they need to prove that they deserve a spot in the first round of the NBA draft.

There are still 11 games left in the conference and that should be enough for Rutgers to establish their name as among the top teams in the nation with two of the best freshman stars leading the charge.

The Scarlet Knights will be back in action when they take on Northwestern (12-8, 3-6) next at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois on Wednesday.

