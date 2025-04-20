"What in the world","Bad decision": Fans drop their verdict on Kiyomi McMiller as Ex-Rutgers star reportedly commits to transfer portal destination

College basketball fans reacted to the decision of former Rutgers guard Kiyomi McMiller to transfer to Big 10 rival Penn State. The 5-foot-8 incoming sophomore decided to take her talents to University Park after playing one season with the Scarlet Knights, who finished 15th in the conference with a 3-15 record and 13-20 overall.
Penn State, meanwhile, finished in last place at 1-17 and 10-19 overall and adding McMiller to the roster would boost their campaign next season. Fans dropped their comments on social media, with one user expressing his shock at the move.
"What in the world," the fan wrote.
Another college hoops enthusiast viewed McMiller's move as a bad decision.
Others were puzzled and critical of the player's decision to go to a rival program with a losing record.
"Why would she transfer to a school who may cut the program after 25-26 season??," one user pointed out.
"They were dead last in the conference smh 🤦🏾♂️," another fan noted.
"Weird decision," a college hoops enthusiast said.
"I thought Avery Howell going to Washington was bad… sheesh," an avid basketball follower added.
Other fans suggested she should've stayed with the Scarlet Knights, for she was a star player there.
"Might as well have just stayed at Rutgers. What a weird move. Feels like a parallel move," one fan wrote.
"Omg it’s basically the same program😭😭 what is she doing," another user posted.
"Hmmm. Maybe Its An Upstate Thing With Her But I Do Not Like This Decision," a basketball follower added.
The tweet about McMiller transferring to Penn State has generated more than 161,000 views as of Apr. 19 and gained more than 980 likes and over 70 comments.
Kiyomi McMiller's transfer to Penn State gives a positive outlook to the Lady Lions' campaign in the 2025-26 women's basketball season
The Lady Lions are in the midst of a roster overhaul with only two players returning for next season. Having McMiller as their first transfer acquisition is a positive step towards rebuilding a new team during the offseason.
The guard posted averages of 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21 games last season and shot 41.5% from the field and 82.9% from the free throw line when she was with Rutgers.
She is expected to lead Penn State's charge in the 2025-26 campaign by becoming the main offensive weapon of coach Carolyn Kieger.
Nine Lady Lions have entered the transfer portal this season and Moriah Murray withdrew and announced her return to Penn State. Talayah Walker also splashed into the portal, but has yet to find a new team.
