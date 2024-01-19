What year did Magic Johnson win the championship with Michigan State? Exploring the legacy of Spartans’ star point guard

Five NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, three regular-season MVPs and a host of highlights that will continue being impressive for decades to come. In a nutshell, that was the career of the legendary Earvin 'Magic' Johnson – who is one undoubtedly of the greatest players to ever step on the hardwood.

But for all the impressive accomplishments that Magic has had in the NBA, none of those would've mattered without starting from the beginning of his illustrious career. Traveling back to East Lansing, Michigan, where the iconic Lakers point guard first truly earned his nickname – and his notoriety heading into the league.

What year did Magic Johnson win championship with Michigan State?

As a member of the Michigan State Spartans, Magic Johnson won the NCAA Division 1 men's basketball championship in 1979. And poetically enough, he won it over his eventual NBA rival, Larry Bird, who was then playing for Indiana State. The Spartans beat the Sycamores 75-64, with Johnson leading his team with 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Bird, on the other hand, scored 19.

That was the first-ever men's basketball championship for Michigan State, so the victory was even sweeter – especially for Johnson. By then, he was already called "Magic" stemming from his days as a high school player for Everett High School--whose program he turned around almost all by himself. And when he won the NCAA title over Bird (who was already drafted by the Boston Celtics), the nickname "Magic" gained even more prominence.

Magic Johnson's legendary time as a Spartan

Johnson's time in East Lansing was nothing short of spectacular – further cementing his iconic nickname. Here are a majority of the awards he won in roughly three seasons with Michigan State:

1978 First Team All-Big Ten

1978 Mideast Regional Team

1978 Second Team All-American

1979 First Team All-Big Ten

1979 Mideast Regional Team

1979 All-Tournament Team

1979 Michigan State Team MVP

1979 Final Four Most Outstanding Player

1979 Consensus All-American

1979 Wooden Award winner

Aside from that, he was also named to the All-time NCAA Tournament Team, was the Top-15 player in 75 Years of March Madness Celebration, and was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 (via the NCAA). But of course, that's not everything that is part of his college hoops legacy:

Scored the most points and had the highest scoring average by a freshman in Michigan State history with 511 points, averaging 17.0 points per game as a freshman

Most free throws in a season in Michigan State history: 202 free throws (1979)

One of only three players in NCAA tournament history with multiple triple-double performances. The other two are Oscar Robertson and fellow Michigan State alum Draymond Green

Scored a college career-high 29 points in the 1979 Final Four game versus Pennsylvania, where he shot an almost perfect 9-for-10 from the field and shot 11-of-12 free throws

It's safe to say, that perhaps no other Michigan State hoops player will come close to Magic Johnson's college accolades anytime soon.