When $110 million worth John Wall spoke about wanting to transfer from Kentucky due to John Calipari's intense practice sessions

Former Kentucky star John Wall became renowned for his college basketball career under Wildcats coach John Calipari. Wall is just one of the NBA stars developed under the watchful eye of the former UK coach who is now at the helm of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

During a 2023 segment of "Run Your Race," the $110 million-worth Wall (as per CelebrityNetWorth) spoke about the intense practice sessions he endured under Calipari that almost caused him to transfer (0:10).

"Yeah, practice. I ain't gonna lie, practice," Wall said. "Summer school. I wanted to transfer. So I had coach tell me this, tell me that, but he ain't got no timeline. So, I didn't listen, you gonna play me regardless. You got no choice. I'm me. He ain't give a f**k who you are, you can sit a game or two.

"That's how he is. So, we gotta be on the line at 6 a.m. Not 6:01. At six o'clock you gotta be sprinting. So, at 5:59, you gotta be on the line. You got 20 suicides in 20 minutes.

"As a guard, you have 26-28 seconds to finish each one, so the last like 32 seconds you get to rest. Then you gotta do the next one. It's constantly, though, the clock is going. So, the first 10 you gotta do the regular way. Guess what you gotta do the last 10? The long way. Baseline-baseline. Free throw line.

"I felt like my feet were gonna fall off. I got back to my dorm, and I called my mom like, 'Can I transfer? Like, this is not the college I chose to play at.'"

Wall played 37 games for the Wildcats in the 2009-2010 season and averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The five-time NBA All-Star was inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

How John Wall chose John Calipari's Kentucky over UNC

John Wall was a five-star prospect for the Word of God Christian Academy (North Carolina), according to ESPN, and was heavily recruited by the likes of the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks. By his own admission, Wall's dream team was the North Carolina Tar Heels and not Kentucky.

During the 2023 segment of "Run Your Race," Wall revealed why he opted to join the recruitment guru, John Calipari, at Kentucky instead.

“I wanted to go to Carolina, that’s my dream school," John Wall said. "I’ll tell you the story about that, a lot of people don’t know that. They f—d it up,” Wall said. “They was the only one that could have gotten me not to go play for Coach Cal.

“So I go on the visit, Ty Lawson and them are there. Tyler Hansbrough’s got his own section. I’m the recruit, I walk up and say, ‘What’s up.’ He said, ‘I don’t talk to recruits.’ I was like, ‘F—k you, I ain’t coming here.’ That f—d it up right there.”

Wall joined Kentucky and dazzled for the Wildcats and was named the 2010 SEC Player of the Year alongside being a consensus first-team All-American before declaring for the 2010 NBA draft. John Wall was picked No. 1 by the Washington Wizards, adding to Calipari's host of first-rounders that he developed at Kentucky before leaving for Arkansas.

