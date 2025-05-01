When $12M worth Dawn Staley cosplayed as Beyonce during Halloween

Dawn Staley is a huge fan of American singer Beyonce and once dressed up as the 35-time Grammy winner on Halloween.

Ad

Staley, who is worth $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), donned a wide-brimmed black hat, layered silver jewelry, black top, black skirt, and long braids in 2017 as a nod to Beyonce's look in the song Formation.

The Gamecocks' players and coaching staff also joined in with their costumes.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Staley was reminded of this look during an interview with Christy Winters-Scott on the "Field Of 68: After Dark" in 2020. The host recollected the incident, joking that the singer has a Beyhive while the Gamecocks have a G-hive, a reference to the team's passionate fanbase.

Ad

"You at South Carolina have the G-hive right? I know you're a huge Beyonce fan, when did you dress up like Beyonce for Halloween?" the host asked (at 23:38). "You had the hat and ... when was that? Because that was so good."

"Three, I think it was three years ago, we had three years ago," Staley replied.

Ad

The coach also shared her efforts to get Beyoncé to cheer for her roster that season:

"Last night I was getting it in, we needed to get our numbers up, I mean it was good when we came out with it but now it is kind of tapered off," she said.

"So, we had to roll call some people who were in it last year that hadn't signed up yet. And then in the process, I'm just like, 'Oh, what the heck, let me let me see if Beyonce would get on board with this'"

Ad

Beyoncé reached out to Dawn Staley after her championship win

Dawn Staley made history last season when she led the South Carolina Gamecocks to an undefeated championship run. As notable names from college and the big league world gave the coach her flowers, Beyoncé also joined in.

The singer sent a bouquet to Staley alongside an "Always Been Country" t-shirt. The coach shared the moment with college hoops fans through a dedicated Instagram video.

Ad

Dawn Staley missed her chance at a back-to-back season. However, she led the South Carolina Gamecocks to another championship game appearance this season. Moreover, she also produced three WNBA-worthy players - Bree Hall, Sania Feagin, and Te-Hina Paopao.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here