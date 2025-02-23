When $16 million Miami Heat star Jaime Jaquez Jr. praised Cooper Flagg for being relentless and having "no fear"

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is enjoying an incredible season with the Blue Devils. He put on a show on Saturday, making his Madison Square Garden debut, leading the Blue Devils to a 110-67 blowout win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Flagg finished with 16 points on a 5-of-10 shooting from the floor, seven rebounds and five assists.

The forward's potential was seen even before he made his Duke debut. Cooper Flagg was the only college player to join Team Select for the practice scrimmage in July 2024 as Team USA men's basketball prepared for the Paris Summer Olympics.

Later in August, Miami forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who signed a $16 million contract with the Heat in 2023 (per Spotrac), was asked about Flagg by TMZ Sports. The two played together for Team Select.

"To be able to do what he did, not even playing a college game, let alone an NBA game, there’s no fear," Jaime Jaquez said (via FOX Sports). "It’s relentless, and the thing that you can tell about him is that he just has a knack and the will to win.

"He doesn’t need the ball. He just finds a way to it. And the ball finds its way to him. That’s something that you can’t teach. He’s just got a great feel for the game."

Apart from the Heat star, Cooper Flagg also drew praise from LeBron James, Kevin Durant and other Team USA players.

Illinois coach urges Cooper Flagg to stay in college

Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after a stellar season in college basketball. He is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Last week, in an interview with "The Athletic," the Blue Devils star hinted at coming back to college basketball next year instead of going pro.

“Yeah, I mean it’s been great to just be with my teammates going through this part of my life. I want to come back next year," Cooper Flagg said.

After his team was blown out by the Blue Devils, Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood expressed his opinion that the talented Flagg should remain in college for a further year instead of being a one-and-done prospect.

“I hope he stays in school. I mean, if I’m the NCAA or the ACC, I’m figuring out an NIL deal to keep that dude in school, because he’s everything that’s right about our game,” Underwood said.

"Somebody threw out some story about it. I hope he stays. Man, he’d be great. He could probably make more here than he could in the NBA. He’s also got really good people around him, and that helps.”

Cooper Flagg aced his first Madison Square Garden game, which was sold out (19,182 fans) to witness the Duke Ble Devils star's debut at one of the world's most iconic venues.

