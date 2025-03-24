When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma sounded off on parents teaching their kids to be superstars

Geno Auriemma has established himself as one of the finest coaches in the college circuit. He has been coaching the UConn women's team since 1985 and led the program to 11 national titles since then.

Auriemma, who is reportedly worth $18 million according to CelebrityNetWorth, once urged parents to teach their kids to become better teammates rather than selfish superstars.

"Kids inherently want to be good teammates, I really believe that with all my heart," Auriemma said during a press conference in March 2017. "Most kids, when they are on a team, I guarantee you. When you go watch seven or eight-year-olds, they want to be good teammates. When they get older and start having a bit more success, then their parents get involved and they become not-so-great teammates. Because they are told, a lot of times that 'you're not gonna get anywhere unless you shine.'"

Auriemma then explained how times changed and said that kids go to tournaments not to win as a team, but instead to show their individual skills to a coach and others.

"So, this idea of winning for the weekend doesn't exist anymore," Auriemma said (1:17). "It's not their fault, it's just the way it is. I try, when I go recruiting, to identify those kids who still have tremendous interest in being great teammates. We've not always been successful. I've had my share of players who have been hard to coach. And you can trace it back generally to their parents."

Auriemma's UConn has not won a national title since 2016. However, the Huskies coach will be aiming to end that drought with the team this year.

Geno Auriemma's UConn will face South Dakota State in second round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma's No. 2-seed UConn will face No. 10-seed South Dakota State in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

The UConn vs. South Dakota State March Madness game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream it on Fubo.

