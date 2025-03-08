When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma used J.K. Simmons’ Oscar-winning movie 'Whiplash' as an example to explain Diana Taurasi’s greatness

In an impressive career, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has coached a legion of superstars. Recently retired UConn/WNBA/Olympic legend Diana Taurasi is perhaps at the head of that particular pack.

In remembering Taurasi's career in a 2019 interview, Auriemma referenced J.K. Simmons's controversial performance in the 2014 film "Whiplash," as a brilliant but obsessed teacher who motivates and horrifies.

For his iconic performance, Simmons won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Here's how Auriemma, who has a net worth of $18 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) described it in "What Drives Winning":

"That's what this guy [Simmons] is trying to do. No matter how hard you are on somebody, when they know if their heart they have what it takes to be the best. They'll never be discouraged, they'll only take it as a challenge. If you watch this movie, even those guys [brilliant musical students] will get discouraged sometimes. That's when they need you.

"Because as great as they think they are, there's going to come a point in time where they need you to reinforce to them that what they're doing is the right thing and they're on the right track. And that's what they need from you. They could probably be great without you, but they need you when they start to get discouraged." (Timestamp - 8:09)

Geno Auriemma also brought up Simmons' controversial film after discussing how he had challenged Diana Taurasi when she played for him with Team USA before she arrived at UConn. Challenging Taurasi to step up from a 10 or 12-point performance, the non-yet-freshman rose to his challenge.

"That's when you've got Secretariat," cracked Auriemma in the same interview.

He also asserted that he saw that there was no challenge that Taurasi would not meet "and that's why she's the best player in the world."

Indeed, Taurasi has a solid claim there. She won three NCAA titles and two National Player of the Year trophies at UConn. From there, she became an 11-time WNBA All-Star and during that entire arc, she also managed to win an astonishing six gold medals.

Geno Auriemma's citation of Whiplash for coaching Diana Taurasi was surprising

Geno Auriemma's citation of Simmons as an example was a bit surprising, given that the driven music instructor is verbally and even physically abusive in the course of the film. Many observers seeking a basketball comparison for Simmons might think of infamous Indiana legend Bobby Knight rather than Auriemma.

Damien Chazelle's 2014 film won three Oscar awards for its complicated psychological exploration of the cost of excellence. Simmons in particular drew note for a brilliant and yet fairly terrifying performance. It's important to note that while Geno Auriemma is clearly not exactly a teddy bear with his players, there has never been any suggestion of Simmons-esque behavior from "Whiplash."

