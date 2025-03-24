When $20 million worth Dan Hurley explained the core of “raising kids” in his coaching principles

UConn coach Dan Hurley has already established himself as a legend with the program, leading the Huskies to national titles in 2023 and 2024. After winning back-to-back championships, Hurley stressed the importance of developing young athletes not just for the program, but for them to learn how to deal with being in the professional league and grow as individuals.

Hurly, who is worth $20 million according to CelebrityNetWorth, appeared on "The Young Man and Three" podcast in April 2024 and spilled the beans on his coaching principles while also helping athletes shape into better adults.

"I think the No. 1 part of your job, obviously if you don't deliver the winning and producing highly successful professional players, it's not going to work," Hurley said (49:50). "But your job, at its core, is to help raise kids.

"Obviously, now with the portal and the extra COVID year, you get some older kids. But this is not the NBA. This is kind of like, we're the last group of people that are gonna help mold these guys and prepare them for what the professional world is gonna look like. And how competitive and intense like an NBA locker room is, and how that looks like. And even with marriage and raising kids, like professional life and beyond basketball."

Hurley got his first head coaching gig in 2001 when he was in charge of St. Benedict's Preparatory High School. He also coached at Wagner and Rhode Island before taking up the UConn job in 2018.

Dan Hurley's UConn crashes out of 2025 NCAA Tournament in second round

Dan Hurley's No. 8-seeded UConn suffered a narrow 77-75 loss to top-seeded Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The defeat put an end to the Huskies' 13-game unbeaten run in March Madness.

Hurley's Huskies were on course for a historic three-peat if they won the national title this season. Unfortunately for UConn, that dream was shattered by the Gators.

"This year's been a real battle," Hurley told CBS postgame. "We've battled and we've had to battle, battle and battle. At times, I don't think we liked each other a whole lot with some of the things we had to go through together."

Dan Hurley and his UConn Huskies went 24-11 overall in the 2024-25 season while going 14-6 in Big East play.

