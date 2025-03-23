When $60,000,000 Carlos Boozer recounted Coach K's hilarious 'army helmet' story

Carlos Boozer played at Duke for three seasons (from 1999 to 2002) under the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, aka "Coach K." When Boozer retired from professional basketball in December 2017, he recalled a story when Coach K burst into the Blue Devils' locker room wearing an army helmet.

Ad

During an interview with ESPN's "Highly Questionable," Boozer, who is worth $60 million per CelebrityNetWorth, spilled the beans on why Coach K donned a helmet during Duke's pre-game routine.

"So, we're playing at home, and our biggest rival was Maryland," Boozer said (2:40). "We went to Clemson, and we lost a tough game. We got beat, like, at the buzzer. So, we're coming back, and it broke up our whole undefeated thing. We didn't feel like we played our best game.

Ad

Trending

"We get back home, and we get to the game early, maybe 3 o'clock, when the game is at 7. The whole room is covered in white pieces of paper with one word on it. The word was 'attack.' So we can't even get into our locker. We're getting ready and getting dressed in the middle of our locker rooms. We get dressed, and the coach walks in.

Ad

"Everybody knows he's there, and they cut the lights off. They show us a movie, 'Braveheart,' a great movie. And the next thing you know, Coach K puts on a helmet, rolls into the locker room and goes, 'LET'S ATTACK.'"

Ad

At Duke, Boozer won the national title in 2001 and was the ACC Tournament MVP in 2002. In 101 appearances for the Blue Devils, Boozer averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Coach K, on the other hand, won five national titles during his 42 years at Duke. He retired from coaching after the 2022 season.

A glimpse into Carlos Boozer's NBA career

NBA: Former NBA star Carlos Boozer - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Carlos Boozer with the No. 35 pick in the 2002 NBA draft. He played with the Cavaliers for two seasons before joining the Utah Jazz in 2004.

Ad

Across six years with the Jazz, Boozer earned two All-Star selections. He then spent four seasons with the Chicago Bulls before having a one-year stint with the LA Lakers in 2014.

Boozer averaged 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game throughout his NBA career. He also played one season in China with the Guangdong Southern Tigers in 2016 before drawing the curtains on his pro career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here