When does the ACC basketball tournament start? Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The ACC basketball tournament is just around the corner. This year's high-profile competition will be held in Washington, D.C., the capital state.

Moreover, all 15 conference teams will partake in the ACC tournament this season.

When does the ACC basketball tournament start?

The 2024 ACC basketball tournament will commence on Tuesday, March 12, and run through Saturday, March 16. All college basketball games in the conference will be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

ACC basketball tournament schedule 2024

Since all 15 teams will be participating in the upcoming ACC tournament, there will be 15 seeds in the conference. The bottom six seeds should play an extra game to get into the next round.

Here's a look at the full schedule of the upcoming ACC basketball tournament, along with the TV channel and live stream details for the games:

Tuesday, March 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel and Live Streaming No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed 2 p.m. ACC Network, Sling No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed 4:30 p.m. ACC Network, Sling No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed 7 p.m. ACC Network, Sling

Wednesday, March 13

Game Time (ET) TV channel and Live Streaming No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Noon ESPN/ESPN2, Sling No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN, Sling No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner 7 p.m. ESPN2, Sling No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU, Sling

Thursday, March 14

Game Time (ET) TV channel and Live Streaming No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner Noon ESPN/ESPN2, Sling No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, Sling No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner 7 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, Sling No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, Sling

Friday, March 15

Game Time (ET) TV channel and Live Streaming Semifinal 1 7 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, S ling Semifinal 2 9:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2, Sling

Saturday, March 16

Game Time (ET) TV channel and Live Streaming Championship 8:30 p.m. ESPN, Sling

Where can I get ACC basketball tournament tickets for 2024?

Tickets for the 2024 ACC basketball tournament can be found on StubHub. Fans can log onto the website for more details on the cheapest get-in price.

What date does March Madness start in 2024?

March Madness will kick off in just a few weeks. The single-elimination tournament will commence on March 19, with the First Four opening round.

Here's a look at the full schedule for March Madness, which will run into April, with the culmination of the championship game on April 8.

First Four: March 19-20

March 19-20 First Round: March 21-22

March 21-22 Second Round: March 23-24

March 23-24 Sweet 16: March 28-29

March 28-29 Elite Eight: March 30-31

March 30-31 Final Four: April 6

April 6 NCAA championship game: April 8

The two Final Four games and the championship game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.