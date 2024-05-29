When do college basketball players have to withdraw from the draft? Explaining the NBA draft withdrawal deadline

The 2024 NBA draft is an important event for players looking to take the next step by fulfilling their dream of playing in the NBA. However, some players declare for the draft to experience the process, while others decide to return to college for another year. For such players, there is a deadline for withdrawing from the NBA draft.

The first round of the 2024 NBA is set to happen on June 26 at Barclays Center. However, the day to withdraw from the draft has been set as 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA draft combine, i.e., Wednesday (May 29).

For the early entrants, the date is June 16. This means that an early entrant can withdraw from the draft until this day while still retaining his future draft eligibility. However, doing the same would result in forfeiting their amateur status, which won't let them return to their NCAA team.

Before 2016, a player could only enter the NBA draft once without losing eligibility. However, the NCAA changed the rule, allowing players to withdraw multiple times and retain college eligibility.

All the key dates ahead of the 2024 NBA draft

The rules regarding the NBA draft are ever-changing. Previously, the draft used to conclude in one night; now, the draft is two days long (June 26 and 27). Along with that, the schedules of NBA draft combine and the deadlines have also changed a lot in the past few years.

Here, let's look at all the key dates ahead of the 2024 NBA draft.

May 29: Start of the NBA Draft Withdrawl for the Early Entry Entrants

June 16: Deadline of the NBA Draft Withdrawl for the Early Entry Entrants

June 26: NBA Draft Round 1

June 27: NBA Draft Round 2

What was the deadline to declare for the 2024 NBA draft?

The last date to declare for the 2024 NBA draft was April 27.

In the new format, NBA teams will continue to have five minutes for first-round picks. In the second round, teams had two minutes in the past. Now it's increased to four minutes.