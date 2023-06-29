When does college basketball start? Dates, times, invitational tournaments, and more for the 2023 season

College basketball fans across the country all have their minds set on the return of action for the 2023-2024 season. As the days go by and the time draws near, we took it upon ourselves to give a rundown. We'll highlight the important dates and invitational tournaments to look out for during the season.

The official kickoff date for the 2023-2024 college basketball season is Monday, November 6. That week is slated to feature some exciting invitational tournaments to set the mood for the season. The early-season invitational tournaments are an essential highlight of the college basketball season.

Tournaments and dates in College Basketball (2023-2024 season)

Some interesting early-season invitational contests have been confirmed to hold in the 2023-2024 season. They include:

The Maui Invitational (Nov. 20-22)

The tournament will feature eight teams. They are Arizona, Butler, Notre Dame, Oregon, Purdue, Texas A&M, Virginia, and Wichita State.

Battle 4 Atlantis

Battle 4 Atlantis is another early-season tournament to look forward to. No official dates have been announced, yet. But the following teams have been confirmed to compete at the tournament: Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Texas Tech, Stanford, and Villanova.

Other early-season tournaments include the NIT Season Tip-Off and the Champions Classic.

The conference season will start in late December or early January, according to the schedule of each conference. Fans will watch their teams face their conference rivals competing for their conference titles and the automatic NCAA tournament bids. Major conferences to watch are the SEC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the AAC, and the Pac-12.

The regular season will continue until early March 2024. By then, each conference would have produced the winners, who get automatic bids for the NCAA tournament. The tournament will start on March 19 and feature 68 teams. The Final Four is scheduled to take place on April 6, while the national champion will be decided on April 8, at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

The excitement does not end with the NCAA tournament. There are other postseason tournaments to keep fans cheering. Three of the most popular and prestigious postseason tournaments are the National Invitational Tournament, College Basketball Invitational, and CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

The 2023-2024 college basketball season promises to be exciting as usual. Catch up on your team updates to know who they will be facing during the season and how they are likely to line up. Trust us to bring you the news as it breaks.

