When Cooper Flagg shared humbling experience of meeting Coach K for the first time: "He was really down to earth"

Duke star Cooper Flagg didn't get the opportunity to play under Mike Krzyzewski, aka "Coach K," as the coach retired in 2022. However, Flagg had met the legendary Duke coach just before committing to the Blue Devils.

In November 2023, Flagg, on the Dan Patrick Show, discussed the time when he met "Coach K."

"I did," Flagg said when asked if he met Coach K (0:48). "I mean it was really cool, obviously. I mean, he was really down to earth and it was just really good to talk to him. It was not even about basketball, but to just kinda know him and just to talk to him for a little bit."

"Coach K" is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. During his 42 years at Duke, he won five national titles.

The coach was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. In his interview with Patrick, Flagg also said that he met with UConn coach Dan Hurley but eventually chose to join Jon Scheyer's Duke.

Coach K had praised Cooper Flagg's personality before Duke star's freshman season

NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg- Source: Imagn

In September 2024, "Coach K" spoke about his meeting with Cooper Flagg and praised the young star for his humble and selfless nature while also touching upon his potential.

At the time, Flagg had enrolled at Duke after being the top-ranked high school prospect in the 2024 class.

“He still has to do. I think he will." Coach K said about Flagg. "He has the potential to be one of the best. I don’t want to put that pressure on him.”

“We shouldn’t be talking about Cooper, we should be talking about our team. If this was Cooper talking, Cooper would say that, because he’s a very humble young man.”

Flagg is enjoying a superb season with Duke as a freshman. He led the team to the regular season title and the ACC Tournament title.

Flagg has also helped the Blue Devils reach the Elite Eight, where the top-seeded Duke faces No. 2 seed Alabama for a spot in the Final Four.

