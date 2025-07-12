When Duke HC Jon Scheyer shared about his “speechless” reaction after knowing he will succeed Coach K: “A special moment I’ll never forget

Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer led his team to the Final Four for the first time since 2019, when legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski aka Coach K, was in charge. Scheyer was Coach K's assistant for nine years before succeeding him in 2022 when he retired.

Ad

During a 2022 segment of "The Field of 68" podcast, after he had been appointed, Scheyer revealed his reaction when he was informed that he would be the legendary Coach K's successor (0:10).

"I remember I had my second Zoom call with Nina King and Kevin White who was still our athletic director at the time," Jon Scheyer said. "Nina called me and told me the news that 'We're selecting you to be the next men's basketball coach for Duke.' You talk about quotable, there was no quote, I was speechless.

Ad

Trending

"There was nothing to say and I just remember the first thing I thought was telling my wife and she was upstairs with our kids and I ran upstairs and told her, 'We got it, we got it!' And she's like, 'Got what?' And it's a special moment I will never forget and I facetimed my family and I have screenshots of their faces when I told them the news. I'll never forget that. I knew that a decision was coming near."

Ad

Ad

Coach K pushed for Jon Scheyer to succeed him

Sports author Ian O'Connor, who wrote a book about Mike Krzyzewski's legendary career, revealed in his book that the Duke Blue Devils president, Vincent Price, wanted Tommy Amaker to succeed his former coach instead of Jon Scheyer.

Both Amaker and Scheyer played for Coach K but while both had a Duke background, Scheyer had gone back to Durham and become Krzyzewski's assistant in 2013 before he was made the associate head coach in 2018. Meanwhile, Amaker was an assistant at Duke for nine years before taking the Seton Hall Pirates job in 1997.

Ad

According to O'Connor, Krzyzewski called Amaker to tell him that the only way back to coaching at Duke was to be Scheyer's assistant rather than the head coach, as he had anticipated.

"Mike had to explain to Tommy why he couldn't be the guy," one Duke source said, according to the book. "He can be Don Corleone when he needs to be."

After pushing for him to be his successor, Coach K has stayed supportive of Jon Scheyer over the years and has continued to stand by him even during the Blue Devils most bleak moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here