When Duke legend Coach K showered praise on rival and former UNC HC Dean Smith: "His standard of excellence matches anyone that ever coached the game"

Former North Carolina coach Dean Smith is renowned for his stellar 36-year tenure at the helm of the Tar Heels. Smith reached 11 Final Fours, winning two national championships while molding legends of the game like Michael Jordan.

Smith's tenure as the Tar Heels' coach coincided with that of Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, with the two battling it out for dominance in the Atlantic Coast Conference and for the nation's best team several times.

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2008, "Coach K" showered praise on Dean Smith despite their heated rivalry during their coaching days.

"I love Dean Smith," Krzyzewski said (via GoDuke). "I'm not saying that (love) was there all the time. I probably understand him better than anyone in the history of the conference. There have been a lot of great coaches and (Smith) is one of them. For him to be there that long and go through that cycle, the changes of only one team making (the NCAA Tournament), the integration of our league.

Trending

"He was successful with Michael Jordan, and he was successful with teams that didn't have (James) Worthy and (Sam) Perkins. His standard of excellence matches anyone that ever coached the game. I admire that. You learn a lot from competing against him. Once you get over wanting to beat him, you say, 'This guy is pretty damn good.'"

Dean Smith and Coach K had famous battles

Dean Smith and Coach K famously clashed during the 1989 ACC Tournament championship game, where they exchanged words when their players scrapped on the court.

Coach K had turned the Blue Devils into the elite side on Tobacco Road, taking Duke to the Final Four twice in the past two years and beating the Tar Heels thrice in one year, culminating in the spat between the two legendary coaches.

During his postgame news conference, Coach K took shots at the Tar Heels' coach for badgering the officials during the game.

“There was not a person on our bench who was pointing at officials or banging on the scorers’ table or having everybody running around on their bench," Coach K said. "So let’s get some things straight around here and quit the double standard that sometimes exists in this league. All right?”

Expand Tweet

The last time that Coach K and Dean Smith coached against each other was in 1997, when the North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Duke Blue Devils 91-85. After the game, the pair shook hands without the animosity of past encounters. Smith retired later that year with a 24-14 record against Coach K.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here