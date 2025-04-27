When Fab Five members Ray Jackson and Jimmy King spoke on the group's impact on mainstream college basketball

The University of Michigan's Fab Five, consisting of Ray Jackson, Chris Webber, Jimmy King, Jalen Rose and Juwan Howard, dramatically reshaped the landscape of college basketball. The quintet's arrival in Ann Arbor in the early 1990s marked a pivotal moment, injecting a new ethos into the sport.

A documentary titled "The Fab Five" was produced by ESPN Films in 2011 to chronicle their unprecedented impact on American culture and basketball. Later, ESPN conducted interviews with Jackson and Rose about the movie.

When asked whether they felt vindicated about the criticism they faced for several out-of-the-ordinary things they did, and that now has become commonplace, Ray Jackson remarked that Duke now wears black socks and shoes, something unimaginable back in the 90s.

"It's commonplace to see guys show their emotions on the court now when they play," King chimed in. "When they get a game-changing dunk, it's all right to run down the court screaming, yelling and talking to the crowd. That's normal, and it's exciting. But back when we were doing it, we were villainized. So we brought that to the mainstream."

Jackson also wanted to remind everyone of their high basketball IQ at that age.

"Our IQ was through the roof," he continued. "I look back at films now, and we bought into the system that [Steve Fisher] had. It might not have been a style that particularly fit for us, but because we understood the game and made it a success for all of us."

Chris Webber detailed Ray Jackson's protest during Fab Five years that brought team closer together

Chris Webber, the No. 1 recruit of the Fab Five, recounted an instance involving teammate Ray Jackson. The group was famous for wearing black socks and black athletic shoes during games.

In an interview with Dan Patrick in March, Webber gave a thorough account of the Fab Five's early days. Patrick asked Webber whether he remembered whose idea it was to wear black socks.

Webber said the concept originated with Ray Jackson, who had intended to wear them as a silent protest.

"Ray wanted to transfer," Chris said. "He felt that he was kind of left out, that he was the scapegoat. He was kind of tired of a coach staying on him for a long time.

Webber recounted that Jackson and his friends went to the mall, where they bought several pairs of colored socks and planned to wear them in protest. When Jackson showed the socks to Juwan Howard, he proposed that the entire team wear black socks.

"So Jalen, Jimmy, they ran to the mall, bought me a pair of black socks," he added. "Ray's frustration and protest turned into brother saying, 'Man, shut up. We love you. We're all going to wear the black socks.'"

At first, they didn't wear black socks just to look cool. It was a form of protest, but it became a fashion trend later.

