When Geno Auriemma gave 2-word reply to Diana Taurasi’s question about treating Paige Bueckers

Geno Auriemma has been coaching the UConn Huskies for 40 seasons and has seen the sport go through big changes over the years. During an Instagram Live in May 2020, Auriemma talked to his former player Diana Taurasi about the recent changes in coaching style.

Taurasi talked about how her time at UConn was, adding that the way Auriemma treated her won't be the way he handles the then-incoming freshman Paige Bueckers.

"I might," Auriemma immediately replied. (26:42)

However, Taurasi disagreed with the coach and said:

"You can't, you can't anymore. Like, no. I know you. You knew back then whatever you said was gonna stay in Gampel (Pavilion). Whatever it may be, whether it was out of line, whether it was right. Nowadays you can't say anything without the whole world you know taking that little thing and that's who you become."

Diana Taurasi shared that adversity makes a player great. She gave the example of Micheal Jordan, adding that the challenges he faced from the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons made him great.

Geno Auriemma once spoke about his tumultuous beginning with Diana Taurasi

In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2017, Geno Auriemma spoke about Diana Taurasi's first season with the UConn Huskies. It wasn't an easy run, as the guard was stubborn and wanted to do things her way.

"There's a couple of drills that we're doing and she just says 'Screw it, I'm not doing this anymore. I quit. I'm just gonna stand here and go ahead do whatever you want. I'm not participating,' Auriemma recalled.

He added that the staff sent her out, and he had a chat with her about the issues that needed to be addressed. Taurasi's freshman season didn't end the way they would have wanted, as the Huskies lost March Madness in the semifinal round. Auriemma spoke to her again, saying:

"When we got back home [from the Notre Dame defeat], I made a point to tell her, 'We're not gonna win any games next year with you as our leader. Impossible, because you're immature, you don't care enough about the little things, you're undisciplined, and you know what? If you're gonna be our leader, we're gonna suck.' Plain and simple."

Diana Taurasi went on to prove Geno Auriemma wrong, as she led UConn to win three straight national championships.

