When John Calipari reflected on one thing John Chaney taught him while revisiting their heated exchange 25 years later

John Calipari was involved in a heated exchange when his UMass team beat John Chaney's Temple 56-55 in February 1994. During the post-game press conference, Chaney threatened to "kill" his counterpart for seemingly disrespecting referees and other coaches, while creating an unsportsmanlike environment.

Over the years, Calipari and Chaney eventually reconciled and became friends. In February 2019, 25 years after their heated exchange, Calipari explained one important lesson that he learnt from Chaney.

“The one thing that John Chaney did teach me: If you become obsessed with another coach, you lose,” Calipari said via the NY Times. “So any time I see coaches who are obsessed with me, my whole thought process is, ‘They’re losing.’

"Because I’m not going to be obsessed. My thing, at this point, is, unless somebody makes it personal, I won’t make it personal. It’s just me doing my job, you doing your job, and if we’re both about the kids, let’s see how it turns out.”

Chaney received a one-game suspension for his actions in February 1994. However, his punishment would likely have been a lot more severe in today's time amid the strict NCAA rules.

John Chaney explained how he became friends with John Calipari after their infamous clash

NCAA Basketball: Arkansas HC John Calipari - Source: Imagn

In an interview with the Daily Hampshire Gazette in 2013, John Chaney said he did not hold any grudges with John Calipari, who was the Kentucky coach at the time.

"They'd much rather laugh and pick on my a** about that because they keep showing it on television," Chaney said. "I don't care where I go, somebody hollers out at me, 'I'm going to kill you.'"

Chaney compiled a 741–312 record across his college coaching career before retiring in March 2006. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame later that year. Chaney died on Jan. 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, Calipari is still coaching. He will enter his second year at Arkansas in the 2025-26 season.

