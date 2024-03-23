When did Jon Scheyer play for Duke? Taking a look at Duke HC's playing days

With a 64-47 victory over the Vermont Catamounts, Jon Scheyer’s Duke is through to the next round of the NCAA tournament.

It’s been years since he won it with the program as a player. But how long ago? Let’s take a look at Scheyer’s days as a Duke Blue Devils player.

When did Jon Scheyer play for Duke?

In 2006, Jon Scheyer enrolled at Duke University, majoring in History. Scheyer represented Duke Blue Devils from 2006 to 2010. He committed to the team amid interests from other programs such as Arizona, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Scheyer’s impact at Duke was immediate, as he started all 33 games for the team in the 2006–07 season.

Scheyer ended his freshman season averaging 12.2 points per game, and getting selected on the ACC All-Freshman team. His sophomore season saw him not get as many starts as he did as a freshman.

He was preferred behind Gerald Henderson and only started one game the entire season, despite playing all 34 games for the Blue Devils. Still, he averaged 11.7 points per game by the end of the season.

NCAA Championship Game: Butler v Duke

By his junior season, Scheyer had been handed greater responsibility on the Duke Blue Devils team under coach Mike Krzyzewski. He was named one of the team’s three captains, and led the team in minutes played, free throws, free throw percentage, assists, and assists per game. He was also awarded the ACC tournament MVP award.

Scheyer’s time at Duke wasn’t just about playing hoops. He also had an excellent academic record, as seen in the fact that he was selected for the 2009 ACC Academic Honor Roll. But that wasn’t the best part of his four years at Duke. As the team captain in his senior season, he led the Blue Devils to the NCAA championship victory.

Scheyer bowed out of his college playing career after four exciting seasons with the Blue Devils. A series of health challenges and injuries would get in the way of his NBA potential career. He went abroad for his professional playing career, playing notably for Maccabi Tel Aviv and Gran Canaria 2014.

He returned to Duke in 2013 to work as Coach K’s assistant, eventually taking over the reins from him after his retirement.

