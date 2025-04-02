When Kim Mulkey spoke on Angel Reese getting redemption from her mistakes at LSU: "Your past doesn't define you unless you continue down that path"

Kim Mulkey won the national title with LSU in 2023. A month later, she recalled how she helped then-Tigers superstar Angel Reese deal with her past.

In May 2024, Mulkey was interviewed by Chessa Bouche of BRProud News and discussed Reese's transfer from Maryland to LSU, which eventually helped the player win a national title.

"I think she is misunderstood," Mulkey said about Reese. "Because she is very matter of fact. Has her own opinions. We are totally different in a lot of respects, but in the respect that I see a competitor, I see a kid that just wants to win. I would say we're very similar in that respect."

"Angel is a young lady who has had some mistakes in her past. And I always tell people, your past doesn't define you unless you continue down that path. You will be given second chances when you can own your mistakes. And you talk about them and you teach life lessons and you don't blame others. That's when you get second chances. Some players need tough love, and there's no mistake what she knew what she was getting when she came to play for me." (11:54)

Reese began her collegiate career at Maryland in 2020. She played two years with the Terrapins before transferring to LSU in 2022.

Reese helped the program win the national title in her first season at LSU. She played one more year under Mulkey's Tigers before declaring for the WNBA draft in 2024.

The Chicago Sky drafted Reese with the No. 7 pick. She earned a WNBA All-Star honor in her first season with the team.

Angel Reese speaks about her relationship with LSU coach Kim Mulkey since going pro

NCAA Womens Basketball: LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey - Source: Imagn

In an episode of her "Unapologetically Angel," podcast in March, Reese said her relationship with Kim Mulkey was better than ever since leaving LSU. The Chicago Sky star also credited the Tigers coach for her tough love during her college career.

"You come into the league and nothing can break you, she’s said it all, you’ve done it all, you’ve been through it all.” Reese said. "Kim is Kim, everybody has their Kim moments, but I feel like our relationship got stronger when I left LSU. We got closer when I left LSU, because she missed me. She’d be saying like ‘damn I took her for granted when she was here’. But she used to get on my a**."

Kim Mulkey's No. 3 LSU lost 72–65 to No. 1 UCLA in the Elite Eight of this year's NCAA tournament.

