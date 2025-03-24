When was the last time Alabama made Sweet 16? Exploring Crimson Tide's history and record in March Madness

The Alabama Crimson Tide secured their spot in the Sweet 16 of 2025 March Madness with an 80-66 victory over No. 7 seed Saint Mary's on Sunday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

The Crimson Tide maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half. When the final buzzer sounded, the scoreline was Alabama’s largest lead of the game. Six Tide players scored in double figures.

For Alabama, Chris Youngblood led the team with 13 points. Grant Nelson, Mark Sears and Aden Holloway each contributed 12 points, while Mouhamed Dioubate and Clifford Omoruyi both finished with 10.

Alabama will take on No. 6 seed BYU in the Sweet 16, with tipoff set for Thursday at 7:09 p.m. ET/6:09 p.m. CT.

When was the last time Alabama made the Sweet 16?

Alabama’s latest Sweet 16 spot marks the team's third straight appearance after they did the same in 2023 and 2024. This also marks their fourth presence in the round in the last five years.

During the 2024 tournament, Alabama surprised many by advancing to the Final Four. Entering as a No. 4 seed, the Tide upset No. 1 seed North Carolina in a thrilling 89-87 win, a game that became known as “The Grant Nelson Game.”

Nelson put up his best with 24 points, 19 of which came in the second half. The Crimson Tide then carried their momentum into the Elite Eight, defeating a red-hot Clemson squad to reach their first Final Four.

Alabama in March Madness

Alabama has built a strong record in March Madness. Overall, the Tide have participated in the NCAA Tournament 26 times, making the Sweet 16 on 12 occasions, the Elite Eight twice and the Final Four once.

Having played its first NCAA game in 1975, here’s a look at Alabama's history in the NCAA Tournament:

1975 – First Round

– First Round 1976 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 1982 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 1983 – First Round

– First Round 1984 – First Round

– First Round 1985 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 1987 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 1989 – First Round

– First Round 1990 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 1991 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 1992 – Second Round

– Second Round 1994 – Second Round

– Second Round 1995 – Second Round

– Second Round 2002 – Second Round

– Second Round 2003 – First Round

– First Round 2004 – Elite Eight

– Elite Eight 2005 – First Round

– First Round 2006 – Second Round

– Second Round 2012 – Second Round

– Second Round 2018 – Second Round

– Second Round 2021 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 2022 – First Round

– First Round 2023 – Sweet Sixteen

– Sweet Sixteen 2024 – Final Four

– Final Four 2025 – Sweet Sixteen

With coach Nate Oats leading Alabama to build a strong NCAA Tournament presence, the Crimson Tide's recent success shows they are a team to watch as they aim for another deep run in March Madness.

