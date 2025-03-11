When does March Madness start in 2025? Key dates, schedule, overview, channel and more

March Madness in 2025 is just around the corner. The NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams each from the men's and women's sections.

However, the start and finish dates for the men's and women's NCAA Tournament will differ.

When does March Madness start in 2025?

The NCAA men's basketball tournament will start on Tuesday, March 18, in Dayton, Ohio. Meanwhile, the women's NCAA basketball tournament will commence with games on Wednesday, March 19.

The participating teams for both men and women will be announced on Sunday, March 16. The men's teams will be announced at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the women's teams at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch March Madness games in 2025?

The men's March Madness games will be broadcast live on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Fans can live stream the matchups via Paramount+ and Max subscriptions or DirecTV, Fubo or Sling.

Meanwhile, the women's NCAA Tournament games will be telecast live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. Fans can live stream the games on ESPN+.

2025 March Madness schedule

Here's a look at the March Madness schedule for the men's NCAA tournament:

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Here's the full March Madness schedule for the women's NCAA tournament:

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Friday, April 4, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Latest rankings of men's college basketball teams

Here are the latest AP Top 25 rankings for the men's teams that were released on Monday (not including results from Monday's games):

Rank Team Record 1 Duke 28-3 2 Houston 27-4 3 Auburn 27-4 4 Florida 27-4 5 Alabama 24-7 6 St. John's 27-4 7 Michigan State 26-5 8 Tennessee 25-6 9 Texas Tech 24-7 10 Clemson 26-5 11 Maryland 24-7 12 Iowa State 23-8 13 Louisville 25-6 14 Texas A&M 22-9 15 Kentucky 21-10 16 Memphis 26-5 17 BYU 23-8 18 Wisconsin 23-8 19 Saint Mary's 27-4 20 Purdue 21-10 21 Missouri 21-10 22 Michigan 22-9 23 Oregon 23-8 24 Illinois 20-11 25 Marquette 22-9

Rankings of women's college basketball teams

Here are the AP Top 25 rankings for the women's teams that were released on Monday (not including results from Monday's games):

Rank Team Record 1 UCLA (16) 30-2 2 South Carolina (9) 30-3 3 UConn (7) 30-3 4 USC 28-3 5 Texas 31-3 6 TCU 31-3 7 Duke 26-7 8 Notre Dame 26-5 9 NC State 26-6 10 LSU 28-5 11 Oklahoma 25-7 12 North Carolina 27-7 13 Kentucky 22-7 14 Baylor 27-7 15 Ohio State 25-6 16 West Virginia 24-7 17 Oklahoma State 25-6 18 Maryland 23-7 19 Kansas State 26-7 20 Tennessee 22-9 21 Alabama 23-8 22 Creighton 26-5 23 Florida State 23-8 24 South Dakota State 29-3 25 Mississippi 20-10

