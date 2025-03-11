  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • When does March Madness start in 2025? Key dates, schedule, overview, channel and more

When does March Madness start in 2025? Key dates, schedule, overview, channel and more

By Arnold
Modified Mar 11, 2025 14:38 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA - Source: Imagn
When does March Madness start in 2025? Key dates, schedule, overview, channel and more- Source: Imagn

March Madness in 2025 is just around the corner. The NCAA Tournament will feature 68 teams each from the men's and women's sections.

Ad

However, the start and finish dates for the men's and women's NCAA Tournament will differ.

When does March Madness start in 2025?

The NCAA men's basketball tournament will start on Tuesday, March 18, in Dayton, Ohio. Meanwhile, the women's NCAA basketball tournament will commence with games on Wednesday, March 19.

The participating teams for both men and women will be announced on Sunday, March 16. The men's teams will be announced at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the women's teams at 8 p.m. ET.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to watch March Madness games in 2025?

The men's March Madness games will be broadcast live on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Fans can live stream the matchups via Paramount+ and Max subscriptions or DirecTV, Fubo or Sling.

Meanwhile, the women's NCAA Tournament games will be telecast live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. Fans can live stream the games on ESPN+.

2025 March Madness schedule

Here's a look at the March Madness schedule for the men's NCAA tournament:

Ad
  • First Four: March 18-19
  • First round: March 20-21
  • Second round: March 22-23
  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  • Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
  • NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Here's the full March Madness schedule for the women's NCAA tournament:

  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31
  • Final Four: Friday, April 4, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
  • NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Ad

Latest rankings of men's college basketball teams

Here are the latest AP Top 25 rankings for the men's teams that were released on Monday (not including results from Monday's games):

RankTeamRecord
1Duke 28-3
2Houston27-4
3Auburn 27-4
4Florida27-4
5Alabama24-7
6St. John's27-4
7Michigan State26-5
8Tennessee25-6
9Texas Tech24-7
10Clemson26-5
11Maryland24-7
12Iowa State23-8
13Louisville25-6
14Texas A&M22-9
15Kentucky21-10
16Memphis26-5
17BYU23-8
18Wisconsin23-8
19Saint Mary's27-4
20Purdue21-10
21Missouri21-10
22Michigan22-9
23Oregon23-8
24Illinois20-11
25Marquette22-9
Ad

Rankings of women's college basketball teams

Here are the AP Top 25 rankings for the women's teams that were released on Monday (not including results from Monday's games):

RankTeamRecord
1UCLA (16)30-2
2South Carolina (9)30-3
3UConn (7)30-3
4USC28-3
5Texas31-3
6TCU31-3
7Duke26-7
8Notre Dame26-5
9NC State26-6
10LSU28-5
11Oklahoma25-7
12North Carolina27-7
13Kentucky22-7
14Baylor27-7
15Ohio State25-6
16West Virginia24-7
17Oklahoma State25-6
18Maryland23-7
19Kansas State26-7
20Tennessee22-9
21Alabama23-8
22Creighton26-5
23Florida State23-8
24South Dakota State29-3
25Mississippi20-10

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी