When is Selection Sunday for March Madness 2025? Date, Time, and more explored

As college basketball's regular season reaches its climax and conference tournament nears, fans' eyes anticipate March Madness. While teams like South Carolina (WBB) and Duke (MBB) seem like a lock, some are still fighting for a ticket to the big dance.

Ad

The pinnacle of Division I basketball attracts millions of viewers from all around the nation and churns unforgettable stories. Here's everything to know about the biggest stage in college hoops.

When is 2025 March Madness Selection Sunday?

The 2025 Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, Mar. 16, when the NCAA Selection Committee will declare the full 68-team brackets for both women's and men's basketball.

MBB teams, their seeding and the region of play will be announced at 6 p.m. ET while the WBB schedule will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

What channel will air the 2025 March Madness Selection Sunday?

Like previous editions, the WBB selection Sunday event will air on ESPN while the men's selections will air on CBS.

2025 March Madness schedule (Women's and Men's)

Here is a complete list of dates for both men's and women's NCAA tournaments:

First Four

Men: March 18-19

Women: March 19-20

Ad

First Round

MBB - March 20-21

WBB - March 21-22

Second Round

Men: March 22-23

Women: March 23-24

Sweet 16

MBB - March 27-28

WBB - March 28-29

Elite Eight

Men: March 29-30

Women: March 30-31

Final Four

MBB - April 5

WBB - April 4

NCAA Championship Games

Men: April 7

Women: April 6

The men's Final Four and national championship game will be played at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The women's semifinals and title game will tip off at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

Current rankings of Men's college basketball teams

According to the AP Poll's Week 17 ranking, the top teams in MBB are as follows:

Auburn Tigers (25-2) Duke Blue Devils (24-3) Florida (24-3) Houston (23-4) Tennessee (22-5) Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5) St. John's (24-4) Michigan State Spartans (22-5) Iowa State Cyclone (21-6) Texas Tech (21-6) Wisconsin (21-6) Texas A&M Aggies (20-7) Clemson (22-5) Missouri (20-7) Michigan (20-6) Maryland (21-6) Kentucky Wildcats (18-9) Memphis (22-5) Louisville (21-6) Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) Marquette (20-7) Arizona (18-9) Saint Mary's (25-4) Mississippi State (19-8) BYU (19-8)

Ad

Current rankings of Women's college basketball teams

Here are the top teams according to AP Poll's Week 17 rankings.

Texas (26-2) UCLA (26-1) Notre Dame (24-3) USC (25-2) UConn (26-3) South Carolina (25-3) LSU (27-2) North Carolina Tar Heels (25-4) North Carolina State (22-5) TCU Horned Frogs (26-3) Tennessee (21-6) Ohio State Buckeyes (23-4) Oklahoma (21-6) Kansas State Wildcats (25-4) Kentucky (21-5) Duke (21-7) Baylor Bears (24-5) West Virginia (21-6) Maryland (21-6) Alabama (22-6) Oklahoma State (22-5) Creighton (23-4) Michigan State (20-7) Florida State (22-6) Louisville (19-8)

Since both men's and women's regular seasons are yet to conclude, the final AP Poll before Selection Sunday can look a little different. The Kansas Jayhawks, who entered the 2024-25 season as the top-ranked team, and the defending champions UConn Huskies, are still striving to earn their bid for March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here