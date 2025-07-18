When Tennessee legend Pat Summitt shared how Candace Parker "can be the best to ever play the game"  

Candace Parker is viewed by most fans and experts as one of the greatest WNBA players of all time. She started her career with the Tennessee Volunteers and went on to be the first pick in the 2008 WNBA draft. She quickly established herself as a superstar and dominated the WNBA throughout her career until she retired in 2024.

While Parker was a dominant force in college, it is hard to predict that someone is going to be one of the best ever before they step on a WNBA court. Despite that, legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt believed she had that potential.

In a video from 2007, reposted on YouTube in 2015, Pat Summitt spoke about Candace Parker's game and everything she had going for her. She wrapped up her statement by saying she has the potential to be one of the greatest players ever.

"First of all, she's multi-dimensional offensively," Summitt said (Timestamp 2:45). "She has a post-up game, she has a face-up game, she can play off the dribble, she can dunk the basketball, she can block shots, defend with the likes of a guard.

"So, that allows her to play a lot of positions and a lot of roles for us. How good can Candace Parker be? She can be the best to ever play the game."

Candace Parker helped lead the Tennessee Volunteers to two national championships

Candace Parker is known for her incredible WNBA career. Fans are aware that she was good in college, but it is much less talked about than her pro career. Despite that, her college accomplishments are extremely impressive.

Parker was a member of the Volunteers from 2004 to 2008, spending all of them under the coaching of Pat Summitt. She played a key role in helping the Volunteers win the national championship in 2007 and 2008. In both years, she was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Parker's post-college resume includes two Olympic gold medals, three WNBA championships, two WNBA MVPs and being named to the All-WNBA First Team seven times.

Since retiring from basketball, Parker has become a broadcaster. She had brief broadcasting experience from during her career, covering some NBA games. However, now that she is no longer playing, she is able to fully commit to broadcasting.

Candace Parker is set to be a full-time studio analyst for Prime Video starting in the 2025-26 NBA season. She will also lead the streaming service's WNBA coverage.

