When will Bronny James play his first college basketball game? Analyzing the opener between USC and Kansas State

We have finally found out when freshman Bronny James will take the court for the first time as a member of the USC Trojans. It has been announced that the USC Trojans will open their season on Nov. 6 against the Kansas State Wildcats.

This will be an interesting beginning to the regular season as we get to see the next generation of the James family begin on a national scale. But what should we expect out of the freshman and the USC Trojans as a whole? Let's take a deeper look into the team and how Bronny James will do as a freshman.

How well will Bronny James play for the USC Trojans?

There are very few college basketball freshmen that have the pressure on them to perform right away than Bronny James. During his high school senior season at Sierra Canyon, he averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein



The matchup between the Trojans and Wildcats will be the first ever college game for USC freshman Bronny James.



rb.gy/eu3ij NEWS: USC will face Kansas State and Oregon will play Georgia on November 6th in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources.The matchup between the Trojans and Wildcats will be the first ever college game for USC freshman Bronny James. NEWS: USC will face Kansas State and Oregon will play Georgia on November 6th in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources.The matchup between the Trojans and Wildcats will be the first ever college game for USC freshman Bronny James.rb.gy/eu3ij

He took a massive leap every season in his high school career and now is expected to be a star for the USC Trojans. Bronny James is going to be a solid guard who can play as a point guard and shooting guard. At 6-foot-3, he can really do well at both spots as a ball- as well as a shooter.

What to expect out of the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are going to have a lot of eyes on them this season. Looking at last year, they were unranked as they finished 22-11 (14-6).They struggled in the postseason, losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and to the Michigan State Spartans in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

They have lost some impactful rotational players in the NCAA transfer portal as forward Tre White (Louisville), guard Reese Dixon-Waters (San Diego State) and guard Malik Thomas (San Francisco) left. However, they added forward D.J. Rodman (Washington State). The rest of the conference is going to be tough and adding Bronny James is going to be tough to defend.

This USC Trojans should be an interesting watch and should easily make the NCAA Tournament. This team should gel together with some of the best guards in the entire country to pair with James. Theirson sight should be the NCAA championship but it feels like the Elite Eight is going to be this team's ceiling for 2023-24.

Poll : 0 votes