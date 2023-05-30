Where did Bam Adebayo go to school? Exploring the Heat's big man's Kentucky career

Bam Adebayo has been one of the top basketball players in the NBA. At 25 years old, he has been part of a lot of incredible moments. Now, he is getting ready to play in his second NBA Finals after defeating the Boston Celtics in seven games.

He has been electric throughout this playoff run and has been an impactful piece to the Miami Heat, averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, one steal, and 0.6 blocks per game.

However, having to guard a two-time NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic is going to be tough, but Adebayo has clearly shown he is ready for the challenge.

But what exactly has Bam Adebayo done to get to this point? Where did the explosive undersized center get his start before the NBA? Let's discuss what made Adebayo into the player he is today.

Adebayo's college career

Bam Adebayo was a one-and-done college basketball player as he played one season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He had a solid season with the program as he averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game.

The only issue was his shooting as he shot 59.9 percent from the field and 65.3 percent from the free-throw line. Kentucky did a solid job throughout the NCAA Tournament, but was unable to win the championship as they lost in the Elite Eight to North Carolina.

Where was Bam Adebayo drafted?

Bam Adebayo was one of the top prospects going into the 2017 NBA draft as he was able to be a lottery pick. He was selected with the 14th pick by the Miami Heat and continued to develop.

He appeared in 69 games in his rookie season and continued to get better. As of writing, he is a two-time All-Star and a four-time All-Defensive team member.

Adebayo needs to work on his shooting as he is averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting 75.3 percent from the free-throw line in the postseason.However, he is getting a lot of experience at a young age as he has now appeared in 64 playoff games (59 starts).

Adebayo continues to show improvements on the offensive side of the floor to the point that he is one of the best players in the NBA.

