Where did Chennedy Carter play college basketball? Exploring former Chicago guard's stats, records, and more

Chennedy Carter has risen to national attention in the last few days for bashing Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. The most famous women's college basketball player is in the opening stages of her rookie season in the WNBA.

Her status during her college years as "America's sweetheart" has brought an unprecedented level of attention to the sport, but it seems to be rubbing some the wrong way at the pro level.

Trending

Carter, who played college basketball at Texas A&M, seems to be one of them. During the Fever's 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky, she gave Clark a shoulder shot that was upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation on Sunday.

With Carter making headlines due to her new feud with Clark, fans are interested in reviewing her college career, so let's learn more about it.

Chennedy Carter's college career at Texas A&M

Chennedy Carter, who's with the WNBA's Chicago Sky, played three years of college hoops at College Stations with Texas A&M Aggies between 2017 and 2020.

During her time with the SEC school, she played 88 games, averaging 22.53 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.48 assists per game. She had a field goal percentage of 43.1%.

Carter was a three-time All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection. She was the first Aggie ever to be named an All-American in her first three seasons at the school and the first player in the women's basketball program to be named an All-SEC selection in her first three seasons at the school. She was also the unanimous National Freshman of the Year in 2017-18.

What did Chennedy Carter say about the Caitlin Clark incident?

Chennedy Carter didn't speak about the Clark incident until Monday. She shed light on it:

“I’m a competitor, and I’m going to compete no matter who you are, and no matter who’s in front of me. So that’s just what it was, heat of the moment play. We’re getting at it. We’re getting back and forth. It’s basketball. It’s all hoops. After we finish the game, it’s all love.”

However, despite the passing manner in which she described the incident for the press her behavior online would hint a greater significance for her. Replying to a fan's tweet about the incident, she said during the weekend about the Indiana Fever player:

“Beside 3-point shooting what does she bring to the table man.”

Caitlin Clark's introduction into the WNBA seems to have roughed the feathers of several veteran players like Chennedy Carter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback