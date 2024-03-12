Where did Christian Wilkins go to college? Looking at Dolphins' DL's collegiate career

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is reportedly joining the Las Vegas Raiders on a mammoth $110 million, four-year deal after failing to agree to a new contract with his former team, the Miami Dolphins.

Wilkins played for the Clemson Tigers in college football between 2015 and 2018 before he was selected No. 13 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played a crucial role in the Tigers' national championship victories in 2016 and 2018.

Christian Wilkin's Clemson career

Christian Wilkins played for the Tigers as a true freshman registering 2 sacks, 31 receiving yards, 4.5 tackles for loss and 84 tackles in 15 games.

He finished his college career as a William V. Campbell Trophy winner (2018), a unanimous All-American with 16 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss, and 192 tackles in 55 games played.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was in awe of the defensive tackle's versatility, after, his sensational freshman year.

“Early on, his athleticism was just different, and then watching him move around and catch balls,” Swinney said. “I mean he was just a different guy, and he was a member of our punt team. As I came up with a couple of punt fakes, he ended up being a part of them, and I thought first of all they’re not going to cover him, and this guy can legitimately make a play.

"He demonstrated it a lot in practice a bunch, so I had a lot of confidence, so it was just a matter of when we called it and making the right throw because I didn’t have any doubt he was going to make the play. He’s got a lot of swagger to him. He’s a big-time athlete, very flexible and he can run.”

Christian Wilkins and his college football controversy

During the Clemson Tigers' 31-0 Playstation Fiesta Bowl win against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Christian Wilkins was caught on camera grabbing Curtis Samuel's groin causing a national outcry at the action.

A week after the Tigers beat Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game, Wilkins celebrated by unleashing a series of dance moves.

"I was just having fun out there. Such an exciting moment; we won the national championship against Alabama with the guys I love. I've seen a lot of ridicule from last week, obviously," Christian Wilkins said in postgame news conference.

"People were trying to take my joy away from me all week. I just let it all out tonight. I was really happy, really excited to be national champs and go out on top."

Christian Wilkins certainly has not been short of controversy even in the NFL where he was ejected in 2019 after he threw a punch at Buffalo Bills player Cody Ford continuing his eclectic manner in the pros.