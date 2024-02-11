Where is College GameDay today, February 10? Schedule, location, cast & more explored

ESPN's "College GameDay" returns for another installment on Saturday morning. Here are all the details you need to know for this week's edition of the show.

Where is "College GameDay" today?

"College GameDay" will be live from Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, ahead of the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks showdown against the No. 13 Baylor Bears. "GameDay" will begin at 11 a.m. EST and is available to watch on ESPN.

This is the first time this season "GameDay" will take place in Kansas and a record-tying 12th overall time the show has been at Allen Fieldhouse.

"College GameDay" cast today

"College GameDay" will once again be hosted by Rece Davis, with Jay Bilas and Jay Williams at the desk. Joining those three will be analysts Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and reporter Christine Williamson.

Baylor vs. Kansas game preview

"College GameDay" will have Jayhawk fans out in full force for their Big 12 matchup with the Bears. Kansas returns home for this game as 6.5-point favorites after its 75-70 loss to Kansas State on Monday night. Baylor is riding a three-game winning streak, including victories over No. 12 Iowa State and No. 23 Texas Tech.

The Kansas Jayhawks shot just 3-15 from 3 in their last game against KSU. Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. combined for over half of the Jayhawks' points. The overtime period wasn't enough for Kansas to come out ahead, as it finished with only two points off the bench.

The Baylor Bears are coming off a 79-73 victory against No. 23 Texas Tech on Tuesday. They received a team-high 21 points and five assists from senior guard RayJ Dennis. The Bears overcame a 9-22 3-point shooting performance from the Red Raiders and capitalized on their trips to the free-throw line, shooting 24-32.

Baylor is now 0.5 games out of first place in the Big 12 behind Houston. The Bears' focus now shifts to knocking off a top-five team on the road in Kansas.

Top College basketball games today

While "GameDay" will be highlighting the matchup between No. 4 Kansas and No. 13 Baylor, here are some other notable games taking place on Saturday:

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Where to watch: BTN

No. 19 Creighton Bluejays at Xavier Musketeers

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Where to watch: FOX

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Where to watch: ESPN2

No. 12 Auburn Tigers at Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Where to watch: SECN

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Where to watch: ESPN

No. 8 Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Where to watch: ESPN