Where is ESPN College GameDay today, March 9? How to watch, location, cast, and more explored

ESPN College GameDay has become a fan-favorite for sports fans across the country. Notably, today's episode (Saturday, March 9) will be the last regular-season show for the 2023-24 men's college basketball season.

The two-hour-long pregame event will begin at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can tune in to ESPN/ABC to watch College GameDay. The episode will also be live-streamed on Fubo TV, DirectTV Stream, and Sling TV.

Where is College GameDay today?

Today (Saturday, March 9), College GameDay will head to Cameron Indoor Stadium on the Duke University campus in Durham, North Carolina. It will be a record 13th time that the show will visit the university.

The headline game will see the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 in conference) take on the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 in conference). The crunch Atlantic Coast matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ESPN College GameDay cast today

Today's College GameDay cast will see Rece Davis host the show, joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Andrea Carter, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams, and Christine Williamson.

The pregame show will commence at 11:00 a.m. ET. Here's all you need to know about the broadcast details:

When : Saturday, March 9, 2024

: Saturday, March 9, 2024 Time : 11:00 a.m. ET

: 11:00 a.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Best streaming service options: FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV

Top college basketball games today, March 9

Here's a look at some of the top college basketball games that will take place on Saturday, March 9:

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 Creighton Bluejays at Villanova Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 1 Houston Cougars at 4:00 p.m. ET

No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at 4:00 p.m. ET

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers at 5:00 p.m. ET

No. 2 UConn Huskies at Providence Friars at 8:00 p.m. ET

No. 5 Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans at 10:00 p.m. ET