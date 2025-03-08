Where is ESPN's 'College GameDay' this week? Location, schedule, how to watch, and more explored

We're in the final week of the 2024-25 regular season, and this will be the last of ESPN's "College GameDay" before the postseason. Since this is the final "GameDay" episode of the regular season, fans have been curious to learn where it will be held.

Ad

ESPN's 'College GameDay' Location, March 8

On Saturday, "College GameDay" heads to Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina. ESPN's pre-game show will kick off at 10 a.m. ET from Dean E. Smith Center, where UNC will host No. 2-ranked Duke at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN App or FuboTV

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Ad

Trending

This is the 13th time in history that the show will be held at UNC. Here's a look at the history and results from all the "College GameDay" shows that took place at Chapel Hill:

Jan. 20, 2007 – UNC 77, Georgia Tech 61

Jan. 17, 2009 – UNC 82, Miami 65

March 9, 2013 – UNC 53, Duke 69

March 7, 2015 – UNC 77, Duke 84

Feb. 18, 2017 – UNC 65, Virginia 41

March 4, 2017 – UNC 90, Duke 83

Feb. 8, 2018 – UNC 82, Duke 78

March 9, 2019 – UNC 79, Duke 70

Feb. 8, 2020 – UNC 96, Duke 98 OT

Feb. 5, 2022 – UNC 64, Duke 87

March 4, 2023 – Duke 62, UNC 57

Feb. 3, 2024 – UNC 93, Duke 84

Ad

A look at ESPN's 'College GameDay' cast today

ESPN's "College GameDay" cast today will feature Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and Andraya Carter. The hosts on the two-hour long show will preview the Blue Devils-Tar Heels rivalry game, along with the other top collegiate games on Saturday.

The gates will open at 8:30 a.m. ET for students and 8:45 a.m. ET to the general public. Admission to enter the Dean E. Smith Center is free of cost.

Ad

Top college basketball games today

Here are some of the other top men's college basketball games today, which ESPN's crew is likely to go over on "College GameDay":

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Auburn Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 St. John’s Red Storm at No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles at noon ET

No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 15 Missouri Tigers at noon ET

No. 3 Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears at 10 p.m. ET

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at 2 p.m. ET

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 5 Florida Gators at 6 p.m. ET

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona State Sun Devils at 8 p.m. ET

No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats at 1:30 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 11 Clemson Tigers at 6 p.m. ET

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers at 1 p.m. ET

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 13 Maryland Terrapins at 3 p.m. ET

Stanford Cardinal at No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at 2 p.m. ET

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers at 4 p.m. ET

Utah Utes at No. 23 BYU Cougars at 10 p.m. ET

No. 24 Arizona Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks at 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks at noon ET

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here