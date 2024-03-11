Where is Kamilla Cardoso from? Taking a closer look at South Carolina center's family and personal life

In her fourth season, Kamilla Cardoso has established herself as one of the faces of a dominant South Carolina. However, her exploits in the SEC Tournament, with a game-winning buzzer-beater in the semifinals, have etched her name in the history books.

With her growing popularity, however, fans want to know more details about her personal life, with many wondering where Kamilla Cardoso is from. Well, we have the answer for you.

Where is Kamilla Cardoso from?

Kamilla Cardoso was born in Montes Claros, Brazil, and shifted to Chattanooga, Tennessee to pursue a basketball career at the young age of 15. The move was truly daunting. But since then, Cardoso has proved her talent time and again.

Her journey on American soil had its fair share of problems. Thanks to her lack of English understanding, the adjustment period during her scholarship phase for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy was rather difficult. Nonetheless, she persevered and cemented herself as one of the best players on the women's scene.

Kamilla Cardoso for South Carolina

After an extensive recruitment process, she chose Syracuse's scholarship over UConn, Ohio State, Mississippi and South Carolina. The highest-rated recruit in program history paid dividends for her team as she won ACC Freshman of the Year; the first in Syracuse history. Moreover, she earned a first-team All-ACC honor, alongside joint-ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

After just one season, she transferred to the legendary South Carolina program where she's become a mainstay with the team. After a bench role the first two seasons, she won a national championship and was named SEC 6th Woman of the Year and second-team All-SEC.

Kamilla Cardoso Ethnicity

Kamilla Cardoso is Brazillian by race and ethnicity. She was born and brought up in Montes Claros, Brazil, by her mother, who is also Brazillian by ethnicity.

She has not forgotten her Brazillian roots despite her unparalleled success on the American collegiate scene. A member of the national team, Cardoso has led Brazil to gold at the 2022 South American Championships while also being on the World Cup Qualifying team.

At the FIBA AmeriCup, she has participated twice for her nation. The first time, the team finished with a bronze medal. However, a return in 2023 saw Kamilla power her team to a gold medal finish in Leon, Mexico. Averaging 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds, she won Tournament MVP after beating the USA in the finals.

Kamilla Cardoso Parents

Moving to America, the toughest part for Kamilla was leaving her family behind. Born and brought up in Montes Claros, Cardoso, a self-professed "momma's girl," was raised by Janete Soares and lived with her elder sister, Jessica Silva.

During her time apart from them, Cardoso has repeatedly mentioned just how daunting the experience was for her.

“I miss them 24/7. Sometimes when I’m in class, I think about them and I just cry. Missing them is the hardest part. But I was like, ‘I want to do this for real, not just for fun.’ I knew that coming to the United States, I’d get a great education, play basketball and do something I love.” - FIBA Basketball

Her family flew in to watch South Carolina take on Tennessee at the behest of Dawn Staley. It was their first time watching her in person.

With her family watching, Kamilla Cardoso pulled up from 3-point territory, nailing the basket and keeping South Carolina's hopes alive. The next stop is the SEC Tournament Finals against the LSU Tigers.

Do you think she can continue her dreamlike run? Let us know in the comments below.