Where is March Madness Final Four 2024: Location, date, TV schedule, tickets and more explored

March Madness 2024 is in full swing and the Final Four is fast approaching. The men's field is still in the Sweet 16, but Clemson (25-11), UConn (35-3), Alabama (25-11) and Illinois (30-8) have advanced to the Elite Eight, where four more teams will join them.

As we head into the deeper end of this year's NCAA Tournament, fans have been curious to learn more about where this year's March Madness Final Four will be held.

Where is March Madness Final Four 2024

This year's Final Four will be held at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. The multi-purpose arena is also home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

Final Four schedule 2024

The 2024 Final Four will take place on Saturday, April 6. The single-elimination round will determine the two finalists for the national championship, which will take place on Monday, April 8.

The games will be broadcast live on TBS and TNT. Fans can also live stream the action on Fubo TV.

How to buy March Madness Final Four tickets?

Fans can buy March Madness Final Four tickets online on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use the filters on the page to select your preferred tickets.

What are the cheapest March Madness Final Four tickets?

Per SeatGeek, the cheapest get-in price for the Final Four is around $245.

However, the price could change depending on which teams make it to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, as well as other factors.

The average get-in ticket price for the Final Four is around $757.

NCAA Final Four locations history by year since 2000

Final Four 2023 - NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Final Four 2022 - Ceasers Superdome in Louisiana, New Orleans

Final Four 2021 - Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Final Four 2020 - NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19

Final Four 2019 - U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Final Four 2018 - Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Final Four 2017 - University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Final Four 2016 - NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Final Four 2015 - Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Final Four 2014 - Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York

Final Four 2013 - Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

Final Four 2012 - Ceasers Superdome in Louisiana, New Orleans

Final Four 2011 - Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas

Final Four 2010 - RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana

Final Four 2009 - University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Final Four 2008 - Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Final Four 2007 - Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

Final Four 2006 - Cox Arena in San Diego, California

Final Four 2005 - Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri

Final Four 2004 - Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Final Four 2003 - Ceasers Superdome in Louisiana, New Orleans

Final Four 2002 - George Done in Atlanta, Georgia

Final Four 2001 - Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Final Four 2000 - RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana