Where is the men's Elite Eight this year? Location and key dates explored

In what has been an entertaining competition so far, the Elite Eight of the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament is fast approaching. The last eight teams in March Madness will compete in the regional finals to earn a spot in the coveted Final Four.

The Elite Eight also marks the halfway point of the men's tournament, as each qualifying team must win three rounds to advance to the national quarterfinals. This means three rounds remain to reach and ultimately win the national championship game.

The attention on March Madness sporadically increases when it gets to the Elite Eight as it is always an anticipated stage of the postseason tournament. We take a look at the location of the men’s regional final for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Where is the Men’s March Madness Elite Eight in 2024

As usual, the Elite Eight will take place in four different locations in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Each location will play its regional final in a different arena and city. Below is the venue for each of the Elite Eight matchups.

Region Arena City East TD Garden Boston West Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles South American Airlines Center Dallas Midwest Little Caesars Arena Detroit

When is the Elite Eight for the 2024 Men’s March Madness

The four games of the 2024 Elite Eight will take place on two consecutive days. Two regions get to play their finals on each day. Below is the scheduled date for each region.

Region Date East March 30 West March 30 South March 31 Midwest March 31

Which teams are in the race for the Elite Eight?

A couple of teams remain in the men’s NCAA Tournament as they aim for the national title. We have 16 teams left in the tournament, with all hoping to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Below are the schedules of the 16 teams that could make it to the Elite Eight.

Thursday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. | CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV

Friday, March 29 (Sweet 16)

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. |TBS/truTV

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. | CBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. |TBS/truT