Where is Mikey Williams now? Exploring the star guard's commitment status

Controversial collegiate prospect Mikey Williams will remain sidelined for the next few months as he is completing the terms of his plea agreement on multiple felony counts of assault with a firearm.

Williams — the former four-star recruit and No. 10-ranked combo guard in the 2023 class — is undergoing 80 hours of community service and attending cognitive behavior therapy, gun safety and anger management classes as part of his plea deal, per Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel.

If he completes his terms of the plea agreement and has no new legal issues before the sentencing hearing on August 12, the UCF commit will have his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor.

However, the six-foot-three combo guard isn't allowed to enroll at UCF because of the criminal charge. As per the rules of UCF and other state colleges, Williams can't enroll or be eligible to play until the felony charge is reduced or dropped.

Mikey Williams goes to UCF after signing up with Memphis

Mikey Williams expressed his commitment to UCF after entering the transfer portal after leaving Memphis. According to Williams' legal counsel, Troy Owens, Memphis made its intentions clear that the school wasn't prioritizing his return to the basketball team.

Owens noted that the committee reviewing Williams' situation was at that time, contemplating whether he'll be allowed to suit up for the Tigers in the 2024-25 season.

"This was not something that Mr. Williams even thought was up for discussion. This caused him to take immediate action to protect the prospect of him playing collegiate basketball in the 2024-2025 season," Owens said.

UCF hopes the felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor to allow him to enroll and play for the Knights in the immediate future. The 2024-25 season will begin on November 4, giving him roughly three months to prepare if the charge would be reduced.

Mikey Williams previously played for Vertical Academy, Lake Norman Christian High School, in North Carolina and San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California. During his time with San Ysidro, he tallied a career-high 77 points in a 116-52 win over Kearny High School.

Williams' scoring explosion broke the single-game state scoring record for a freshman. That led him to average 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game and named Max Preps National Freshman of the Year.

If his sentence gets reduced, Mikey Williams is expected to be used as a combo guard in UCF under head coach Johnny Dawkins. Last season, the Knights finished with a record of 17-16 (7-11 in Big 12).