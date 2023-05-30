Where did Pat Riley go to college? Exploring the Heat mastermind's Kentucky and Lakers playing career

Having served in playing, coaching and executive roles over five decades, Pat Riley is undoubtedly a legend with a vast legacy in the NBA. The former shooting guard has done brilliantly well in each of these roles and has left a lasting impact on them all.

While growing up in Schenectady, New York, Riley started playing basketball at high school. His brilliant performance for the Linton High School basketball team earned him a college scholarship, where his journey to the professional world kick-started. In light of this, what college basketball program did the legend play with?

Pat Riley College Career

Pat Riley spent four seasons playing college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats, with one season on the freshman team and three on the varsity squad. His first two years with the program didn't record much success but saw him develop as a player.

During his junior year on the Wildcats men's basketball team, Riley's remarkable contributions led the team to the 1966 NCAA championship game, which they eventually lost to the Texas Western Miners. His outstanding, however, performance earned him multiple accolades.

The New York-born shooting guard was honored as a First Team All-SEC member, selected for the All-NCAA Tournament Team, and also named NCAA Regional Player of the Year, awarded SEC Player of the Year, and recognized as an AP Third Team All-American.

Pat Riley's achievements continued to shine in his senior year as he earned the distinction of being named First Team All-SEC once again. This made him one of the select few players in the illustrious history of Kentucky basketball to receive First Team All-SEC honors twice.

When was Pat Riley drafted?

After an illustrious career in college basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats, Riley entered the NBA draft in 1967. The San Diego Rockets (now Houston Rockets) selected him as the seventh overall pick during the event. He was the first of the two Kentucky players selected during the draft.

Additionally, despite not having played college football, the Dallas Cowboys picked him as a wide receiver in the 11th round of the 1967 NFL Draft.

Pat Riley's Legacy in the NBA

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration

Pat Riley has achieved a remarkable feat in the NBA, displaying his prowess as a player, coach and executive. Throughout his career, he has led teams with both high-powered offenses and tenacious defenses, earning a reputation for his strategic approach.

After spending three seasons with the Rockets, Riley signed for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1970, winning the NBA championship with the franchise in 1972. He played five seasons in LA before moving to the Phoenix Suns.

Throughout his career across different roles in the NBA, Riley has won eight championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. Currently serving as the team president of the Miami Heat, he continues to leave a lasting impact on the basketball world.

