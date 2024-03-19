Where does Rick Pitino's son coach? Taking a look at Richard Pitino's coaching career

Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is quite the character on his own. The head coach of the St. John's Red Storm was recently in the news after his team was one of the biggest snubs in this year's NCAA tournament.

However, Pitino might not be completely missing out on the excitement of the Big Dance due to his son, Richard Pitino. Read on to know why.

Where does Rick Pitino's son coach?

Richard Pitino is the head coach of the New Mexico Lobos, who managed to sneak into this year's March Madness. They're the No. 11 seed in the West region, going up against No. 6 seed Clemson in the first round.

The younger Pitino's coaching career started back in 2004-2005 for the Charleston Cougars as an assistant. Then, he donned the same role for Northeastern Huskies, Duquesne Dukes, Louisville Cardinals and Florida Gators.

Richard was promoted to associate head coach by his second stint with Louisville in 2011-2012. Then, he finally landed his first-ever head coaching job in the 2012-2013 season with FIU Panthers.

After a single season with the FIU, Richard Pitino would move on to coach the Minnesota Golden Gophers for nine seasons (2013-2021). Then, he was hired by the New Mexico Lobos to be their new head coach following the tumultuous stint of former HC Paul Weir.

Richard Pitino's coaching record

It would be extremely tough to live up to your dad`s legacy, especially if your dad has won two national titles and gone on to seven Final Fours. But Richard Pitino's track record is also nothing to scoff about.

This year is the younger Pitino's third-ever time bringing his team to March Madness--and the first time in three years coaching New Mexico that he brought the Lobos to this level. Pitino got Minnesota into the Big Dance twice, going as deep as the Round of 32 during the 2018-2019 season.

It`s also worth noting that the Lobos are appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. Before this season, their last berth was in 2014. They were the No. 7 seed then going up against No. 10 seed Stanford, bowing out 58-53 to the Cardinal in the first round.

For now, though, it remains to be seen whether Richard Pitino has it in him to finally lead the Lobos out of the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.