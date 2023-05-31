Where did Tyler Herro play college basketball? Exploring the former Kentucky sharp shooters journey to the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro has been one of the most impactful players on the Miami Heat this season. He has been trying to get healthy as he is recovering from right hand surgery and is eyeing to return during the NBA Finals.

During the regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 0.8 steals in 67 games. His sharp shooting is where he begins to separate himself as he shot 43.9 percent from the floor, 37.8 percent from three, and 93.4 percent from the free-throw line.

But where did Herro play college basketball? Let's take a look.

Where did Tyler Herro play college basketball?

Tyler Herro played one season for the Kentucky Wildcats and had a strong 2018-19 season. He was part of the SEC All-Freshman, 2018-19 All-SEC, and NCAA All-Region teams.

Herro had a productive season as he averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats lost in the SEC Conference Tournament and had a solid run in the NCAA Tournament as well. He struggled with his shooting on the bigger stages as he shot 18.8 percent from the three-point line while averaging 12.3 points in four NCAA Tournament games before being eliminated by Auburn in the Elite Eight.

Where and when did Tyler Herro get drafted?

After one season with the Wildcats, Tyler Herro was part of the 2019 NBA draft as he was selected with the 13th pick by the Miami Heat. He had a decent beginning to his NBA career and really dominated during the 2021 season.

Herro did extremely well as he was able to win the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and parlayed that into a massive 4-year, $130 million contract extension during the 2022-23 offseason.

During the regular season this year, he led the NBA in his first statistical category as he shot 93.4 percent from the free-throw line. He had career-highs in games played (67), minutes per game (34.9), free-throw percentage (93.4), rebounds per game (5.4), assists per game (4.2), and steals per game (0.8).

Tyler Herro has missed a majority of the NBA Playoffs due to a right hand injury that required surgery. He has been a solid playoff producer with 14 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.4 steals in 41 games (six starts).

He will be a great player as he enters his prime and the Miami Heat will continue to be threats in the Eastern Conference.

