Where to watch Alabama vs Auburn? Date, time, streaming options, and more (Mar. 8) | Men's college basketball season 2024-25

Alabama vs Auburn is one of the most heated rivalries in college basketball. It is such a big rivalry between these schools that it extends to every sport. They typically clash twice a year and Saturday's matchup will be the second between the two teams this season. The Tigers won the first meeting, defeating the Crimson Tide 94-85 on Feb. 15.

Heading into the game, the No. 1-ranked Auburn Tigers (27-3, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) are coming off a rare loss as they were defeated 83-72 on Tuesday by the No. 22-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers had previously won six consecutive games.

The No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5) are in a similar position. They are looking to end a bad stretch of games after losing their last two, including a 99-94 defeat to No. 5-ranked Florida on Wednesday, and have lost four of their last six.

When is Alabama vs Auburn?

The Alabama-Auburn matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be hosted by the Tigers at Neville Arena.

Where to watch Alabama vs Auburn?

Fans with a cable package can watch the game on ESPN. However, those who do not have cable access can still watch as it will be available on FUBO TV for streaming. There is a free trial available for fans to claim.

What to expect from Alabama vs Auburn?

It is hard not to look ahead to March Madness. Both teams have safely qualified for the tournament, which begins on March 18. However, they still have a lot to play for. Seeding is important, and both teams will aim to solidify their positions.

For Auburn, the goal will be to hold on to the top spot. With a win, they will likely secure the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Meanwhile, Alabama could move up several spots with a victory but a loss to a top team like Auburn could significantly impact their ranking.

Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, the odds are not in their favor. DraftKings has Auburn as a -375 favorite and Alabama as a +275 underdog.

