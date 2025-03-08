Where to watch Duke vs UNC? Date, time, streaming options and more (March 8) | Men's college basketball season 2024-25

Duke will face UNC on Saturday in a rivalry weekend matchup to close the regular season. The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will be looking to end their season strong before the March Madness. Conversely, the North Carolina Tar Heels will try to get a spot in the tournament with an upset victory over the Blue Devils.

When to watch Duke vs UNC?

This matchup between the Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) and the Tar Heels (20-13, 13-6) is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET. UNC will host Duke at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Where to watch Duke vs UNC?

Fans with a cable TV package can tune into this matchup on ESPN. However, fans can also watch the game on streaming with Fubo. Anyone without Fubo can use the free trial, which is offered to all new customers.

What to expect from Duke vs UNC?

Duke vs UNC is one of the most active college basketball rivalries in the nation. These teams play twice a year, with UNC getting the edge with a 145-118 record. The rivalry has remained remarkably strong even in recent years. No team has won more than three games in a row since Duke won four games in a row from 2014 to 2016.

This matchup on Saturday will be the second time these teams have met this season. The first game took place on Feb. 1, with the Duke Blue Devils defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 87-70. When these teams face, they are often ranked, but that is not the case this season. The Tar Heels are having a down year compared to their normal standards and are not ranked.

As a result, fans should expect to see a repeat of the first matchup between these teams in Saturday's game. Duke has proven to be the more effective team this season and will be looking to build momentum heading into March Madness. The Blue Devils have won their past seven games.

However, UNC is also in the midst of a strong stretch. The Tar Heels have won six games in a row. As a result, fans should expect to keep the game competitive in a loss.

According to DraftKings, Duke is a -535 favorite and North Carolina is a +400 underdog. The spread for the game is set at 10.5 points.

