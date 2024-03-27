Where is the women's Elite Eight this year? Location and key dates explored

After an outstanding regular season, the women's NCAA Tournament hasn't disappointed fans with lots of exciting games played so far.

Now, as March Madness progresses, the remaining eight teams in March Madness will vie for victory in the regional finals.

With the spotlight on women's basketball growing, college programs are eager to make the most of this momentum by advancing to the late stages of March Madness. With the Sweet 16 set to commence, let's examine the location of the Elite Eight.

Where is the Women’s March Madness Elite Eight in 2024

The women’s Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will be held across two locations. Here are the venues for each of the Elite Eight matchups.

Region Arena City Albany 1 MVP Arena Albany, New York Portland 4 Moda Center Portland, Oregon Albany 2 MVP Arena Albany, New York Portland 3 Moda Center Portland, Oregon

When is the Elite Eight for the 2024 Women’s March Madness

The 2024 Elite Eight will consist of four games, held over two consecutive days. Each day, two regions will play their finals. Below are the scheduled dates for each region:

Region Date Albany 1 March 31 Portland 4 March 31 Albany 2 April 1 Portland 3 April 1

Which teams are in the race for the Elite Eight?

A few teams are still in contention in the women's NCAA Tournament as they vie for the national title. With 16 teams remaining in the tournament, striving to secure a spot in the next round. Below are the team schedules that could potentially advance to the Elite Eight.

Friday, March 29 — Sweet 16

(2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN

(2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

(1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, March 30 — Sweet 16

(3) LSU vs. (2) UCLA | 1 p.m. | ABC

(1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

(1) Southern California vs. (5) Baylor | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

(3) UConn vs. (7) Duke | 8 p.m. | ESPN