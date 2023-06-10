Which Cavinder twin is a better college basketball player? Analyzing Haley & Hanna Cavinder's college stats & careers

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are more than just viral sensations on social media. They are also former college basketball stars who played for two different programs: Fresno State and Miami.

The twins, who were born in Indiana and raised in Arizona, have been hooping since they were kids and always wanted to play together at the collegiate level.

They did that for three seasons at Fresno State, where they earned All-Mountain West Conference honors and set several records. Then they transferred to Miami for their senior year and helped the Hurricanes make history by reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

Along the way, they also became pioneers in college sports endorsements, signing name, image and likeness deals with various companies. One such was the WWE, with which they debuted on TV in June 2023.

Both sisters have impressive stats and achievements to their names. However, based on a comparison of their numbers and awards, we can try to make a case for each one.

Haley Cavinder: The do-it-all point guard

Haley Cavinder was arguably the more complete and consistent player of the two. She played as a point guard and was able to score from anywhere on the court, as well as create opportunities for her teammates.

She averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game in her college career, shooting 42% from the field, 36% from three-point range and 86% from the free-throw line.

Haley was named Mountain West Player of the Year in her sophomore season at Fresno State, when she averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game. She transferred to Miami for her senior season and earned second-team All-ACC honors after averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Hanna Cavinder: The explosive scorer and defender

Hanna Cavinder may not have been as versatile or consistent as her sister, but she was certainly a dynamic scorer and defender. She could often take over games with her energy and aggressiveness.

She played as a shooting guard and was able to score in bunches, especially from inside the arc. She averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game in her college career, shooting 43% from the field, 30% from three-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.

Hanna was a two-time All-Mountain West selection and a Mountain West All-Freshman Team selection at Fresno State, where she played alongside Haley for three seasons. She averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a freshman, leading the team in scoring and steals.

She improved her scoring average to 16.9 points per game as a sophomore. She transferred to Miami for her senior season and accepted a bench role, averaging 3.8 points, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals per game.

The Cavinder Twins: A force to be reckoned with

It is hard to pick a clear winner between Haley and Hanna, as both sisters have their strengths and weaknesses as college basketball players. Haley may have the edge in terms of versatility, consistency and awards, but Hanna may have the edge in terms of explosiveness, defense and clutch moments.

Ultimately, they complemented each other well and made each other better, as they shared a strong bond and chemistry on and off the court. They were both outstanding players who left their mark on college basketball.

