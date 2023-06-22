Who are 2023 NBA prospect Sir'Jabari Rice's parents, Tyshera Hendon and Jerimiah Rice? Diving into the private life of the Texas center

Sir'Jabari Rice is an upcoming basketball guard currently playing for the Texas Longhorns. Before the Longhorns, he was a key figure on New Mexico State’s roster. The athlete has gained popularity in the last few years due to his impressive stats in collegiate basketball.

Rice was born to Tyshera Hendon and Jerimiah Rice on December 28, 1998. The couple has five other kids. Tyshera and Jerimiah have supported Rice in all phases of his career. Besides, they attend most Texas matchups to cheer their son.

Like many basketball stars who come from families with a history of producing athletes, Rice's father, Jerimiah, was also a basketball player.

Jerimiah played for Texas Tech before going overseas. He has played professionally for different teams in Greece, Spain and Israel. The former guard has been instrumental in teaching Rice basketball fundamentals and motivating him to have a passion for the sport.

Tyshera Hendon, Rice’s mother, has also played a significant role in shaping her son for greatness. She has actively provided guidance and encouraged her son to focus on academics as he develops his basketball career.

Sir'Jabari Rice - Background and career

Sir'Jabari Rice grew up in Houston together with his five siblings. He played football in his teens but switched to basketball during his second year at Thurgood Marshall.

As a junior, Rice helped his squad advance to the Class 5A finals. After graduating, he received scholarship offers from UMass and New Mexico State but opted to join the latter.

Sir'Jabari Rice - Xavier v Texas

While in New Mexico, Sir'Jabari Rice has gained recognition due to his impressive skill set. The student-athlete is known for his versatility in both front and backcourt. Besides, he is a good scorer due to his athleticism and strong arms.

Rice averaged 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his senior season. Some awards he has won include the All-WAC First Team (2020) and the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year (2023).

Rice's parents, Tyshera Hendon and Jerimiah Rice, have been a key driving force behind the athlete’s success on the court. They are responsible parents since they strived to provide their son with a quality education by taking him to some of the top schools in the state.

In addition, they spend time with him and provide guidance on balancing his academic life and basketball career.

