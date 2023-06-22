Who are 2023 NBA prospect Tosan Evbuomwan's parents, Isaac and Michelle? A glimpse at the Princeton forward's private life

Prinecton Tigers forward Torisesan Evbuomwan is popularly known as Tosan.

Born in 2001, in Newcastle, England, Tosan seemed interested in basketball early on.

Tosan was born as a second son to Isaac and Michelle Evbuomwan. Isaac Evbuomwan is a gynecologist who played basketball at the University of Lagos in Nigeria.

While they lived in the UK, Isaac Evbuomwan played a vital role in teaching his sons about Nigerian heritage and pride. He believes the Nigerian influence shaped his sons and readied them for excellence and ambition. He works as a gynecologist and reproductive medicine specialist.

According to him, you can strive and succeed. He has always wanted his sons to know that the sky's the limit and they can do whatever they want.

Even more, he says that as a Nigerian, he always felt the support from his people. He says that the culture is amazing, and they root for each other with genuine happiness. He felt this throughout his life and pushed it to his sons.

Michelle Evbuomwan was Tosan's mother. She had been born to a Nigerian father and an English mother from Manchester. She moved to Lagos when she was only 21 years old, and shortly after, she met Isaac. She later worked as a pilot.

As recorded by Isaac Evbuomwan, Michelle was among the first women to captain a plane in Nigeria. She had the chance to pilot flights that included Nelson Mandela and flew the Red Cross team during the Angolan and Rwandan genocides. Following her work as a pilot, she also earned an Airline Transport Pilot license.

Michelle died on Nov. 16, 2012, after ailing from breast cancer. During this time, Tosan was barely 11 years of age. She had already left her job as a pilot and was focused on raising her two sons, Tosan and Toju Evbuomwan.

In her memory, Tosan Evbuomwan wears jersey No. 20. It reminds him of her birthday, which is March 20. Additionally, he wears pink sneakers, which aim to bring awareness to breast cancer. Tosan said his mother was a pioneer for all women and he was so glad to have her for the first 11 years of his life. She was an inspiration to him.

