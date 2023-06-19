Who is the all-time winningest college basketball coach? Careers of Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, and more

College basketball has produced many legends, both on and off the court. Among them are the coaches who have led their teams to multiple victories, championships, and memorable moments.

But who are the most successful coaches in the history of Division I men's basketball? Who has won the most games in their career?

5 Winningest coaches in DI men's college basketball history

Rank Coach Seasons Wins Loses Ties WL% 1 Mike Krzyzewski 47 1202 368 0 0.766 2 Jim Boeheim 46 998 426 0 0.701 3 Jim Calhoun 44 920 397 0 0.699 4 Bob Huggins 40 916 399 0 0.697 5 Roy Williams 33 903 264 0 0.774

Mike Krzyzewski

No one has more wins in DI men’s basketball than Mike Krzyzewski. The legendary coach, better known as Coach K, finished his 47-year career with a record of 1,202-368, a .766 win percentage. He started at Army West Point in 1975 and moved to Duke in 1980, where he became a legend over 42 seasons. He hung up his whistle in 2022.

The New York Times @nytimes



"I just think I squeezed every bit of joy from that sponge, you know?" Exclusive from @TheAthletic : Mike Krzyzewski, the legendary former Duke head coach, spoke about his decision to retire and how he's finding purpose after college basketball."I just think I squeezed every bit of joy from that sponge, you know?" nyti.ms/3xFDh2H Exclusive from @TheAthletic: Mike Krzyzewski, the legendary former Duke head coach, spoke about his decision to retire and how he's finding purpose after college basketball."I just think I squeezed every bit of joy from that sponge, you know?" nyti.ms/3xFDh2H https://t.co/J3pZk8hU5I

Jim Boeheim

Jim Boeheim is second only to Coach Krzyzewski in DI men’s basketball wins. He has been loyal to Syracuse for his entire 46-year coaching career, leading the Orange to 998 wins and 426 losses, a .701 win percentage. He joins Pat Summitt of Tennessee as the only coaches to reach 1,000 wins at one school.

Jim Calhoun

Jim Calhoun is a legend in college basketball. He ranks third on the all-time wins list with 920 victories in his 44-year career. He led three programs to success: Northeastern, UConn and St. Joseph (CT). He dominated his opponents with a 0.699 winning percentage, winning seven out of every ten games he coached.

Bob Huggins

Bob Huggins is the third-winningest active coach in DI men’s basketball. He has been a journeyman, coaching at five schools: Walsh (NAIA), Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia. He has racked up 916 wins and 399 losses in 40 seasons, a .697 win percentage.

Roy Williams

Roy Williams is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. He ranks fifth on the all-time wins list with 903 victories in 33 seasons. He led two programs to the top of the sport: Kansas and North Carolina. He hung up his whistle in 2021 after 18 years with the Tar Heels.

