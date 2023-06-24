Who is Amari Bailey’s mom, and what is her Drake connection? Name, relationship timeline, Explored

Amari Bailey made his way to the NBA on Thursday night after one season of college basketball with the UCLA Bruins. The shooting guard was selected as the 41st pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the draft.

This astonishing success might not have been possible without the input and support of his celebrity mother, Johanna Leia. She has immensely contributed a lot to the upbringing of Amari and his sister, Savy, especially after the split with their father.

Leia was previously married to former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Aaron Bailey, with whom she had her two children. While the two co-parent Amari after the divorce, Leia has been Amari's No. 1 cheerleader, ensuring he gets the best to succeed.

What does Amari Bailey's mother, Johanna Leia, do?

Johanna Leia is an entrepreneur who has worked as a model for Ford and Wilhelmina. While working with Wilhelmina, she was an ambassador for several fashion and skincare brands, including IconSwim. She also gained recognition as a TV personality and social media sensation.

She rose to prominence with her appearance on the reality TV show "Bringing Up Ballers." The television series premiered on Lifetime in 2017 and centered around the lives of five families based in Chicago. It depicted their journey as they provided support and guidance to their aspiring basketball player sons.

Johanna Leia is currently dedicated to the management of promising athletes through her talent agency, Just Living. She has her son as one of the talents under her management and has been holding basketball camps across the United States in search of talent.

Johanna Leia's relationship with rapper Drake

Despite previously being a TV personality and a model, Johanna Leia is most known for being the ex-girlfriend of popular rapper Drake. The Canadian superstar dated Amari Bailey's mom for several months before their relationship went public in July 2021.

The rapper once arranged a private dinner with Johanna Leia at Dodgers Stadium, where he rented out the entire venue for their exclusive use. During their date, a helicopter flew over the stadium and captured the romantic moments shared by the couple.

Their relationship helped create a special type of bond between Amari Bailey and Drake. The renowned rapper formed a close friendship with the talented new NBA prospect and once presented him with a personalized custom chain with the OVO logo as a gift.

The rapper also frequently attended his high school games while he was at Sierra Canyon. He notably attended the school's regional semifinal matchup against Etiwanda in June 2021. While Sierra Canyon lost the game, Bailey intrigued his mother and the rapper by dropping 37 points.

