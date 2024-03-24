Who is Andrew Nembhard's brother, Ryan Nembhard? All we know about the Gonzaga guard

Ryan Nembhard's brother, Andrew Nembhard, plays in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers after playing with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in college for two seasons.

Ryan, who is Andrew's younger brother, plays for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Let's learn a bit more about him.

Who is Ryan Nembhard?

Ryan Nembhard, 21, is the son of Claude and Mary Nembhard. Although he was born in Canada, Ryan, like his brother, went to high school in Florida at the Montverde Academy.

The school is known for its strong basketball program, where they compete against other teams in the country and not just from Florida. That set Ryan up for a strong career in college basketball, first with the Creighton Bluejays, and then with Gonzaga.

During the Bulldogs' opening-round win against McNeese in the 2024 NCAA tournament, Nembhard had eight points, nine assists and two rebounds in a 86-65 victory.

This victory set the Bulldogs up for a second-round matchup with the fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks. Ryan Nembhard had another strong performance, bagging five points and 12 assists in a 89-68 victory.

This season, Nembhard has been a key part of the Bulldogs offense, especially in setting up point scores. He's averaging 6.8 assists per game, the eighth highest in Division I.

While with the Bluejays, Nembhard played a similar role to what he does with the Bulldogs, recording many assists. During his two seasons with the Bluejays, he helped them to consecutive NCAA tournaments, but they didn't advance beyond the Sweet Sixteen.

His performances in the postseason with Gonzaga was a slight improvement, with the Bulldogs making the Elite Eight in 2023 before losing to eventual champions, the UConn Huskies.

Ryan Nembhard and Andrew Nembhard at Gonzaga

Both Andrew and Ryan Nembhard played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs while in college. Andrew was with the Bulldogs for two seasons, between 2020 and 2022, while Ryan joined in 2023.

The two players were never on the same team together in college, but faced off once against each other. That happened in the NCAA tournament in 2021, where Andrew's number-one-ranked Gonzaga team were unbeaten, faced Ryan's number-five-ranked Creighton team. The game saw the Bulldogs beating the Bluejays.

Andrew registered 17 points, eight assists and four rebounds in that game, while Ryan was unable to play due to a season-ending wrist injury.

Both are strong players who have led Gonzaga to multiple March Madness tournaments. Andrew is an emerging talent in the NBA, and it's likely that his younger brother Ryan will join him soon.

