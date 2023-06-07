Who is Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese? Meet the Maryland forward making waves alongside LSU star

Basketball runs in the Reese family, with Angel Reese an LSU star and her younger brother Julian Reese a sophomore forward for the Maryland Terrapins.

Incidentally, this is where Angel Reese played for two seasons before transferring to LSU.

Julian is a sophomore forward with a 6'9" frame and a rare combination of skills. He has taken a huge leap from his freshman year, becoming a dominant defender and a consistent scorer for the Terrapins.

How Julian Reese followed Angel Reese’s footsteps

Julian Reese was born on July 8, 2003, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Angel and Michael Reese. Both of them were former hoops stars who played professionally abroad. Julian honed his skills on the court with his sister Angel and cousin Jordan Hawkins, the UConn standout who led the Huskies to the 2023 NCAA championship.

Julian attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, where he was a four-year varsity player and a four-star recruit. He averaged 18 points, ten rebounds and four blocks per game as a senior. He chose to play for Maryland over offers from Georgetown, Virginia Tech and others.

As a freshman, Julian Reese played 32 games for the Terrapins, averaging 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He decided to stay in Maryland despite his sister’s departure to LSU. He said he wanted to make his own legacy and help the Terps win.

How Julian Reese became a force for Maryland

Julian Reese for the Maryland Terrapins

In his sophomore year, Julian emerged as one of the most improved players in the Big Ten Conference. He started 29 games for Maryland, averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 63% from the field, ranking second in the conference. He also led the team with 42 blocks and added 27 steals.

Julian has a close bond with his sister, Angel Reese, who he calls his best friend and role model. The siblings often train together in the offseason and keep in touch during the season.

Julian said he watches every game that Angel plays and cheers for her from afar.

“I’m always texting her before games,” Julian Said. “I’m always telling her good luck.”

Julian is proud of Angel Reese’s achievements at LSU, where she averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers to their first title in program history.

Julian also said he hopes to follow in Angel’s footsteps and play basketball professionally someday. He said he has not decided whether he will enter the 2024 NBA draft or return to Maryland for his junior year.

But whatever he chooses, he said he will always have his sister’s support and love.

